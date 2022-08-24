The Magistracy comes back to life after four decades with Black Sheep Restaurants

Black Sheep Restaurants, one of the city’s leading hospitality groups that constantly provides diners with stellar food and beverage experiences, has announced that they will be breathing new life into The Magistracy in Tai Kwun – a declared monument and one of the oldest surviving law court buildings in Hong Kong. Ceasing judiciary functions in 1984, The Magistracy ended its chapter in Hong Kong’s history and stood empty for over forty years. However, with this ambitious project from Black Sheep Restaurants, the historic building will soon become a hybrid venue where Hong Kong’s past will coincide with the city’s present and future.



Opening in three stages starting from mid-September, the multi-storey building will house several restaurant heritage sites such as Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden, which are set open during the project’s first stage. They have not announced the culinary offerings yet but the space is inspired by timeless London restaurants that present old-school charm and grandiose. The Magistracy Dining Room will feature tapestries, lamp fittings with gold accents, and a spiral staircase that leads guests to an intimate, semi-private dining balcony overlooking the venue. The Botanical Garden on the other hand, will be a lush space full of greenery where guests can relax and unwind with the city’s finest gin and tonics.

Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Set to house two restaurants, three bars, four private dining rooms, a sports room, and an expansive wine cellar to host intimate dinners and hold an extensive selection of Old World wines, The Magistracy will serve as a space that reimagines the city’s past in a modern setting while offering world-class hospitality.

The Magistracy is located at 1 Arbuthnot Rd, Central, stay in the loop with all the latest updates from The Magistracy here.



