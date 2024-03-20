Hong Kong
prince and the peacock
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Black Sheep Restaurants to open opulent Indian restaurant Prince and the Peacock in Tai Kwun

The soon-to-open venue is the phase two of the group’s project since reviving the century-old monument, The Magistracy

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
As of 2022, Black Sheep Restaurants has been revitalising The Magistracy within Tai Kwun, transforming it into a dynamic dining destination in a three staged project. The restaurant group kicked off the first phase with the opening of the British-inspired restaurant Magistracy Dining Room and Botanical Garden, in the last quarter of the same year.

prince and the peacock
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

The century-old proclaimed monument is set to enter its second phase, with the anticipated debut of Prince and the Peacock. The new venue is a lavish Indian restaurant that showcases the colonial period of India and its princely states – regions within India governed by a sovereign monarchy in alliance with the British Raj. 

prince and the peacock
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Helmed by chef Palash Mitra from New Punjab Club, Prince and the Peacock will present diners with modern interpretations of Indian regional dishes dating from various eras of the country’s history. Dishes will include biryanis influenced by Nawabs of Awadh, spice-rich curries from Rajasthan, saffron-infused dishes of Kashmir, and plenty more. Alongside the exceptional cuisine, customers can anticipate royal treatment akin to visitors in an Indian court when dining at the Prince and the Peacock.

prince and the peacock
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

The 60-seater restaurant is designed by award-winning designer Joyce Wang,  known for her work on The Magistracy and Mott 32 in Central. Expect opulent designs featuring Indian furniture that recreates the regal royal courts from bygone eras, while honouring the artistry of traditional Indian craftsmanship. 

Stay tuned to this page for more details regarding this highly anticipated opening. 

