Quirky potato chip flavours found in Hong Kong

Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.

Why have a chip on your shoulder when you can just eat it?

Step up your snacking game and forget about the same old bag of potato chips with the usual boring flavours. From addictive cha chaan teng-inspired flavours to flavours that will make you question which brilliant bozo came up with the idea, I scoured the city high and low to find you some weird and wonderful potato chip flavours available and took on the brave task (you're welcome) of tasting all of them. Read on or try them yourself to see if you agree!

RECOMMENDED: Not impressed with the selection? How about these weirdly-flavoured cup noodles? Or, if you're just craving that one particular thing, check out these food specialty restaurants.