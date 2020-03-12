Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.
Quirky potato chip flavours found in Hong Kong
Why have a chip on your shoulder when you can just eat it?
Step up your snacking game and forget about the same old bag of potato chips with the usual boring flavours. From addictive cha chaan teng-inspired flavours to flavours that will make you question which brilliant bozo came up with the idea, I scoured the city high and low to find you some weird and wonderful potato chip flavours available and took on the brave task (you're welcome) of tasting all of them. Read on or try them yourself to see if you agree!
Sweet and salty
So, let's start off nice and easy – sweet and salty. To be honest, I'm not so sure what I was expecting in the first place. Perhaps it was the pink sakura packaging that misled me, but the name itself should have been a clear enough indication that this tastes, well, sweet and salty. It's nothing too exciting but it doesn't taste awful either, I just probably wouldn't dish out my own wallet to buy it.
Green Sichuan peppercorn
If you can't handle spicy food very well, then you probably want to steer clear of this one. For the first few bites, there's a pleasant sweetness to it that will have you fooled, as the green Sichuan peppercorn will suddenly come out of nowhere and hit you in the throat. Having said that, there are a few complex layers of flavours that we can't quite pinpoint but together, they make these chips highly addictive. The numbing heat lingers on your palate too, so eat at your own risk.
Yuzushio beef
For yuzu lovers out there, this is the one for you. You can smell the sweet aroma of yuzu as soon as you open the packet, and while the flavour of beef is very much non-existent, the subtle hints of 'shio' (Japanese for salt) more than make up for it. All flavours are well balanced – this one gets a big thumbs up!
TuFei chicken wings / mala pig's ears
TamJai (譚仔雲南米線) and TamJai SamGor (譚仔三哥米線) have partnered up with Nissin for two special time-limited flavours – TuFei chicken wings, and mala pig's ears. Right off the bat, the chicken wing flavour was rather disappointing. It did not taste anything close to the actual dish and had an almost burnt-like taste to it. Before I dramatically vowed to never eat SamGor again, the mala pig's ear flavoured chips had me pleasantly surprised. The flavour was spot on, the spiciness was just right, and it even smelled like the real deal. Sorry SamGor, TamJai takes the win for this one.
French beef in red wine
Beef and red wine – the perfect combination, right? Sure, but probably not when it comes to potato chips. The taste of beef is standard and as expected, but the supposed red wine flavour tastes more like stale Chinese medicine with a hint of what I can only guess is star anise. Basically, you're better off just buying a packet of beef-flavoured chips and downing a glass of red wine with it – or what I'd like to call a Friday night dinner.
Cha chaan teng classics
Cha chaan teng classics and potato chips – why didn't anyone think of this earlier? This newly released cha chaan teng series by Calbee features three flavours, Swiss wings, satay beef noodles, and sweet and sour pork (Grill-A-Corn). To keep it simple, all three flavours were great and, in my opinion, tasted close to the real dishes. What makes them extra special, however, is the packaging, which has illustrations of iconic Hong Kong sceneries and 'Love Hong Kong' logos printed all over. I definitely hope to see more new flavours introduced to the series!
Ginger and chicken pot
Hands down one of my favourites. The flavour of ginger is pronounced but goes well with the chicken. The actual chip-like shape that it comes in also makes it efficient for maximum pouring down one's throat. Fair warning though, the ginger lingers in your mouth and has a slight kick to it, so if you're not into ginger, go easy with this one.
Fermented bean curd pork knuckle
If you're not a fan of intense flavours, then I urge you to stay away from this one. The taste of fermented bean curd and rather pungent smell can be overpowering, and as for the pork knuckles – well, what pork knuckles? I certainly can't taste it, especially not when the fermented bean curd is so dominant. Have a glass of water ready if you're brave enough to try this one.
