Quirky cup noodles flavours you should try in Hong Kong

Thick imitation shark fin soup noodles
If you’re expecting that thick, flavourful imitation shark fin soup you get from local street food stalls, I'm sorry to say that you will be disappointed.
Soup wise, it does have a slightly thicker consistency than most cup noodles but the flavours just didn't quite hit the spot. Though it could just be that my tastebuds have been spoiled by the rich flavours we usually get from this street-side snack here in Hong Kong. Whatever it lacked in flavour, however, was made up for it with the number of dried ingredients inside like goji berries, wood ear mushroom, egg, and lettuce (not the usual flaky, flimsy kind either). There were also a few small, broken strands of rice noodle-like strings of which I can only assume was the imitation shark fin. Overall, it's an interesting take on cup noodles but it has nothing on the real deal.
Time Out rating: ★★☆☆☆