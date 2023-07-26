Hong Kong
Testina’s Friends from Milan series

  • Restaurants
  • Testina, Central
  1. 1930's Benjamin Cavagna; Frangente Milano’s chef Federico Sisti
    Photograph: Courtesy Testina1930's Benjamin Cavagna; Frangente Milano’s chef Federico Sisti
  2. 1930
    Photograph: Courtesy 1930/Alberto Feltrin1930
  3. Frangente's Veal Cotoletta Milanese
    Photograph: Courtesy Frangente MilanoFrangente's Veal Cotoletta Milanese
  4. Frangente's Roasted Guinea-Fowl Tortelli
    Photograph: Michael Gardenia of Fusillo LabFrangente's Roasted Guinea-Fowl Tortelli
Time Out says

Testina is bringing a taste of Milan to Hong Kong with a back-to-back guest shift

July is a highly anticipated month for food and beverage enthusiasts in Hong Kong, as the city gears up to host Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023 ceremony. This event will bring together some of the most renowned bartenders and industry talents from around the world, who will be showcasing their skills and creativity through a series of guest shifts across town. With so much talent and excitement in the air, modern trattoria Testina is launching their Friends from Milan series to join in on the festivities. 

Don't miss the chance to see acclaimed mixologist Benjamin Cavagna behind the bar at Testina on Sunday, July 16th as he mixes up signature cocktails. Cavagna is the mixologist of Milan bar 1930, which was ranked number 35 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and is dubbed as "the most inaccessible bar of all Milan" due to its highly secret location and exclusive entry requirements. This will be his second guest shift in the city after his last visit in May, so be sure to catch him this time if you missed him last time. 

Cavagna will be presenting an Aperitivo Milanese along with Testina's chef Marco Xodo. Guests can walk in without the need to reserve seats and enjoy classic Italian cocktails and small bites, such as Riso al Salto and Veal Milanese Bun.

Meanwhile, on July 25th and 26th, catch the two-day shift of chef Federico Sisti from Frangente Milano, one of the coolest restaurants in Milan serving a seasonally-led menu that offers contemporary versions of traditional Italian classics. Chef Sisti will present signature dishes from his restaurant as well as dishes exclusively served for this two-day event, which include a veal cotoletta Milanese, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. For dessert, try Dulcis in Fundo, a white chocolate mousse with raspberry and almond biscuit. Be sure to book a spot for lunch or dinner.

Details

Event website:
www.testina.hk/
Address:
Testina
3/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2798 0668
info@testina.hk

Dates and times

18:00Aperitivo MilaneseTestina
12:00Chef Federico Sisti x TestinaTestina
12:00Chef Federico Sisti x TestinaTestina
Buy
