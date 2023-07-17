Time Out says

Marketing communications agency The Foundry Asia is presenting the first series of their 'F&B Future Talks' on July 17 at Basehall 2. Join them from 3pm to 5pm for an informative session where you can gain insights from pioneers in the food and drink industry from Hong Kong and Singapore. The panel of speakers includes Singapore's Desiree Jane Silva, co-founder of Low Tide, Sago House, Ghostwriter, and Underdog Inn, as well as Juan Yi Jun, co-founder of No Sleep Club. From Hong Kong, speakers include Charlene Dawes, owner and managing director at Tastings Group, Beckaly Franks, Best Bartender in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and co-founder of The Pontiac, Call Me Al, and Artifact, and May Chow, chef-owner of Little Bao. The session will be moderated by Gavin Yeung, and will focus on how the F&B industry is pushing boundaries and continuously evolving in the face of competition.

To RSVP for the event, please DM thefoundry.asia on Instagram.