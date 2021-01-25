Alternative date ideas in Hong Kong
Break the mould and treat your date to something different
Are you looking for new and inspiring date ideas in Hong Kong? Take it from us; you're not alone. The dating game is notoriously tough here. And even when you're lucky enough to meet someone that doesn't fall into one of the usual unappealing Tinder types, there's the risk of it turning stale when you end up at the same restaurants (as much as we do love them) time and time again. So, to help you stand out from the pack, here's a list of uniquely romantic things you can do in Hong Kong that will make your date extra memorable. You can thank us later.
Prices and availability for experiences below may be subject to change in accordance with the city's current social distancing guidelines. Please call ahead before making a booking.
Helicopter tour
Take to the skies in luxury and style with the Peninsula’s Fly and Dine programme where passengers can fly onboard a helicopter for an 18-minute ‘flight-seeing’ tour around Hong Kong. Afterwards, come back down to Earth for lunch or dinner at one of the hotel's restaurants. A Fly and Tea programme is also available where you can have an afternoon tea experience instead of lunch or dinner.
Price: Fly and Dine package starts from $10,987; Fly and Tea package starts from $12,200
Learn pottery (and recreate that scene from Ghost)
Take up a new hobby together and learn how to make ceramics and pottery at Lump Studio’s 2,400sq ft space. Established by a community of potters passionate about their craft, the instructors offer private classes on how to pinch, coil, slab, and decorate pottery to students of all levels. Time to queue Unchained Melody.
Price: Workshops available upon requests, contact info@lumpstudio.com.hk for more info.
Bubble glamping
Instead of going on a staycation, cuddle up and fall asleep under the stars in a transparent bubble-shaped tent. Escape the city and head out to Lantau Island’s Galaxy Garden for a spot of glamping. You’ll literally be inside your own little bubble, away from the rest of the world.
Price: Packages are available starting from $1,150. Whatsapp 9263 9078 for more info.
Strawberry picking
A farm is not the most attractive-sounding date venue, but when you add strawberries to the equation, that's a whole different story. Long Ping Strawberry Park in Yuen Long is one of Hong Kong's largest fruit farms. There are around 10 species of strawberries to pick from, each varying in size, sweetness, texture, and colour. And if strawberries aren't your thing, there are plenty of other local farms in Hong Kong where some of them offer other fruit and vegetable picking activities, planting courses, farming workshops, as well as guided tours.
Price: Entrance to the farm is free. Strawberries and other fruits are charged per pound (around $90 per pound).
Extreme sports
For the fearless couples, consider picking up an extreme sport or two for a fun date. From flying off cliffs on a zip line to a bumpy dirt bike ride to bouncing between walls with Parkour, there's a myriad of outdoor activities that will surely get your hearts racing.
Go Karting
Feel the need for speed at 18 Challenge Karting, Hong Kong's biggest indoor go-karting venue. Located in Ho Man Tin, 18 Challenge Karting spans across a 50,000sq ft space with an adult-sized racing track featuring 18 twists and turns, a child-friendly track for the little ones, a themed restaurant, party room, arcade games, and more. It's the perfect date idea, just don't blame us when things get a little too competitive and your date storms off in a huff.
Price: $238 for one session, $599 for three sessions on Monday to Thursday; $298 for a session, $799 for three sessions on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays.
