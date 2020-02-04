Heads up! We’re working hard to be accurate – but these are unusual times, so please always check before heading out.
8 Romantic places to visit in Hong Kong
Snuggle up at these beautiful locations
Hong Kong might not be known as the city of love, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a decent selection of spots that accommodate romance and get the pulses racing. For a romantic day out with your special someone this Valentine's Day, check out one of these locations below.
Ha Pak Nai
Ha Pak Nai is perfect for couples seeking a romantic sunset that doesn’t involve a sweat dripping, mood-ruining hike up Lantau’s Sunset Peak. Picture perfect, Ha Pak Nai is a shallow beach in the far northwest New Territories surrounded by mangroves where you can watch the sun go down over the shimmering water. If you need more inspirations on where to catch the sunset in Hong Kong, visit our list here.
Kwun Tong Promenade
Revamped from a public cargo working area where waste paper recycling used to run their businesses, this waterfront boardwalk is a small oasis away from the busy district of Kwun Tong. Though it's only about one km long, the promenade offers spectacular views of Hong Kong Island East and Victoria Harbour's panoramas. Unique art installations in mechanical cranes and waste paper bundles can be found along the corridor as a tribute to the former landscape. And with the help of dazzling light and mist effects, the installation really lights up the promenade at night.
Lei Yue Mun Coast Light House
Lei Yue Mun is the place to be for a slice of old Hong Kong that's not too far away from the city (it's only a 10-minute walk from Yau Tong MTR Station). Along the coastline of Lei Yuen Mun, there's a green lighthouse that has been – and still is – in service for over 50 years. Its surrounding beach gives way to a stunning view of Victoria Harbour and makes an excellent place to capture the sunset during the golden hour. From the lighthouse, walk along the waterfront towards the Old Lei Yue Mun Quarry, where you'll discover old stone houses, historic ruins, and vast green spaces that provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic day out.
Peng Chau
Head to Peng Chau for a romantic getaway that will make you forget about the city. Navigate through the narrow streets and alleyways and explore everything from a leather factory-turned-art garden and a long-abandoned matchstick factory, to quirky cafes and local eateries. You can even head up to Finger Hill and take in views of the Tsing Ma Bridge and Disneyland. Whatever your plans are, it'll be a romantic day well-spent on the island.
Signal Hill Garden
Inside this charming little garden stands a 62-foot-tall Signal Tower built by the Hong Kong Observatory in 1907. The tower became a declared monument in 2015, and since then, it has become a unique place – where visitors can make their way up inside the tower via a very narrow spiral staircase – for scenic views of the surrounding area as well as Victoria Harbour. Those who don't want to go for the climb can settle in the garden instead, where there are benches and a pavilion that will give you and your special someone all the privacy you need.
Tai O Heritage Hotel
A charming colonial-era building, this hotel makes for a sweet ’n’ slushy staycation away from the city. Formerly the Tai O Police Station, the hotel is steeped in history. The area is a good base from which to explore Tai O fishing village. Take a boat trip, and try to catch sight of Hong Kong’s elusive pink dolphins.
Tap Mun
Also known as grass island, this quaint spot sits off the coast of Sai Kung Country park. With its lush green hills, wandering cows, and population of merely a hundred it's a great spot for couples yearning for solitude and some fresh air. Head over there to enjoy a breezy hike during the daytime and enjoy the panoramic views. Be sure to gorge on some delicious seafood before you head back home.
The Peak Garden
Not too far from the maddening crowds of The Peak Tram terminus is the Peak Garden. Like a stately English home, twisting paths navigate around lush lawns, pagodas, and gazebos, where you can spot plenty of Victorian features such as sundials and wrought iron. Of course, there is also the incredible vista – especially at night – of our amazing city to get lost in, making it a perfect spot for a romantic picnic.
