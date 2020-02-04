Lei Yue Mun is the place to be for a slice of old Hong Kong that's not too far away from the city (it's only a 10-minute walk from Yau Tong MTR Station). Along the coastline of Lei Yuen Mun, there's a green lighthouse that has been – and still is – in service for over 50 years. Its surrounding beach gives way to a stunning view of Victoria Harbour and makes an excellent place to capture the sunset during the golden hour. From the lighthouse, walk along the waterfront towards the Old Lei Yue Mun Quarry, where you'll discover old stone houses, historic ruins, and vast green spaces that provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic day out.