6 Nostalgic malls to visit in Kowloon

Sino Centre has always been a gathering ground for young folks. In the 1990s, the mall was home to record stores, celebrity photo shops, comic book stores, and Japanese photobooks; it even became a hotspot for adult films and pirated DVDs later on. While these shops are not as popular as they used to be, this old-fashioned mall is still alive and kicking, bringing together various anime products, collectible toys, and vintage comics for locals and visitors alike.
Old digital cameras, flip phones, cargo pants, mini handbags... retro is making a comeback and we just can't get enough of it. Popularised during the 90s to the millennium, MK (Mong Kok) culture – a local phenomenon heavily influenced by Japanese fashion and trends – is a significant part of Hong Kong's identity even to this day. The shopping hubs of Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok also played a huge role in MK culture as the epicentres of all things trendy and fashionable. Now, in 2023, join us as we embark on a nostalgic journey back to these iconic malls, some of which have been long forgotten, while others are still bustling with action.
