6 Nostalgic malls to visit in Kowloon

Old digital cameras, flip phones, cargo pants, mini handbags... retro is making a comeback and we just can't get enough of it. Popularised during the 90s to the millennium, MK (Mong Kok) culture – a local phenomenon heavily influenced by Japanese fashion and trends – is a significant part of Hong Kong's identity even to this day. The shopping hubs of Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok also played a huge role in MK culture as the epicentres of all things trendy and fashionable. Now, in 2023, join us as we embark on a nostalgic journey back to these iconic malls, some of which have been long forgotten, while others are still bustling with action.

