兆萬中心
Photograph: Cara Hung

6 Nostalgic malls to visit in Kowloon

Can't call yourself a Hongkonger unless you've been to one of these

Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Old digital cameras, flip phones, cargo pants, mini handbags... retro is making a comeback and we just can't get enough of it. Popularised during the 90s to the millennium, MK (Mong Kok) culture – a local phenomenon heavily influenced by Japanese fashion and trends – is a significant part of Hong Kong's identity even to this day. The shopping hubs of Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok also played a huge role in MK culture as the epicentres of all things trendy and fashionable. Now, in 2023, join us as we embark on a nostalgic journey back to these iconic malls, some of which have been long forgotten, while others are still bustling with action.

RECOMMENDED: Feel like doing a fashion throwback? Check out the best and worst of Y2K fashion according to Hongkongers

Nostalgic malls in Kowloon

Sino Centre
Photograph: Cara Hung

Sino Centre

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Sino Centre has always been a gathering ground for young folks. In the 1990s, the mall was home to record stores, celebrity photo shops, comic book stores, and Japanese photobooks; it even became a hotspot for adult films and pirated DVDs later on. While these shops are not as popular as they used to be, this old-fashioned mall is still alive and kicking, bringing together various anime products, collectible toys, and vintage comics for locals and visitors alike.

CTMA Centre
Photograph: Cara Hung

CTMA Centre

Whether it’s the decor, lighting, floor tiles, signages, or its unique layout, this modest shopping hub has a familiar charm that will bring you back to your student days. During its heydays, CTMA Centre was buzzing with shoppers looking for everything from toys to fashion items. But over time, as bigger shopping complexes filled the area, small shops that once made this mall their home began to vacant, leaving nothing but empty storefronts behind.

Fortunately, CTMA Centre has seen a recent rival thanks to passionate individuals organising trendy markets and turning old shops spaces into vibrant photo spots to attract more shoppers. If you do decide to visit, be sure to explore various local brands gathering at the sixth-floor market, snap a few trendy pics with the Korean photo sticker machine, or even hop on a retro dance machine for some classic DDR action!

Argyle Centre
Photograph: Cara Hung

Argyle Centre

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Arguably the most quintessentially ‘MK’ shopping mall in Hong Kong, Argyle Centre is the place to be for a quick and cheap fashion fix. From everyday outfits to formal dresses, the mall is a one-stop destination that even has ear piercing and nail services available. While you may not see as many ‘MK girls’ these days – an aesthetic typically known for girls with side-swept bangs, T-shirts, and hot pants – this shopping haven remains as lively as ever. There’s also a handful of food stalls here that are particularly popular among students for their budget-friendly bites.

Trendy Zone
Photograph: Cara Hung

Trendy Zone

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

During the late 1990s to the early 2000s, Trendy Zone was a hotspot for fashion enthusiasts; home to a multitude of independent stores that sell various kinds of streetwear, accessories, and sneakers from all the hottest brands on the market. Sadly, as time marched on, so did its shoppers. The mall now has more empty spaces than actual shops with the entirety of its third floor currently up for lease. Excuse us while we go weep.

In’s Point
Photograph: Cara Hung

In’s Point

  • Shopping
  • Yau Ma Tei

Any anime fan would be familiar with this trendy toy mall in Yau Ma Tei. Much like Sino Centre, this mall houses various boutiques that sell anime-related products, lego sets, figurines, and vintage toys. You can also find a number of ‘cube stores’ – a type of shop that rents out small, cube-shaped displays for budding entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products – offering a dizzying array of trinkets and knick-knacks that will turn your shopping trip into a thrilling treasure hunt.

Rise Shopping Mall
Photograph: Cara Hung

Rise Shopping Mall

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui along Granville Road, Rise Shopping Mall used to be a shopping mecca for fashion enthusiasts. It was a hub of creativity, filled with homegrown brands and products by local designers and trendsetters. Nowadays, with the emergence of mega malls and the convenience of online shopping, Rise Shopping Mall has significantly declined in foot traffic, and its worn and outdated interiors speak volumes. If you’re feeling curious, check out the fortune-telling shop that has been in business since 1999 at the mall.

Take a trip down memory lane

