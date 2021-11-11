Best art and design gifts for Christmas

We all have that one friend who's creative, full of artistic flair, and always looks stylish no matter what they throw on. We love them for their unique tastes and quirks, but unfortunately, it also means it's nearly impossible to find a gift that would impress them. Luckily, we're here to help! Check out our recommendations below, from handcrafted goods to stylish accessories to art-inspired home products, these creative gifts will definitely get you on Santa's nice list this year.

RECOMMENDED: Need more shopping inspirations? Our extensive gift guides on beauty and wellness, food, and drinks have got you covered.