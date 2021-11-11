Hong Kong
Timeout

Lomography, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Lomography

Best art and design gifts for Christmas

Your list of presents for art lovers, culture vultures, and fashionistas

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
We all have that one friend who's creative, full of artistic flair, and always looks stylish no matter what they throw on. We love them for their unique tastes and quirks, but unfortunately, it also means it's nearly impossible to find a gift that would impress them. Luckily, we're here to help! Check out our recommendations below, from handcrafted goods to stylish accessories to art-inspired home products, these creative gifts will definitely get you on Santa's nice list this year.

RECOMMENDED: Need more shopping inspirations? Our extensive gift guides on beauty and wellness, food, and drinks have got you covered.

Grew from Hands
Photograph: Courtesy Grew from Hands

Grew from Hands

Crispy on the outside, soft and spongy on the inside, egg waffles and eggettes are two of Hong Kong's most iconic street foods. So what better way to remind you of that tasty crunch than with an adorable eggette pouch? Or how about a quirky egg waffle cross-body bag? Handmade by local leather goods brand Grew From Hands, these fun accessories will surely have you standing out in the crowd.

Price: $520-$650 (egg waffle pouch); $1,480 (eggette cross-body bag)
Where to buy: hk.pinkoi.com

Lomography
Photograph: Courtesy Lomography

Lomography

Designed in collaboration with renowned Thai pop-art artist Gongkan, this special edition of the Lomo’Instant camera has three shooting modes – flash-on auto, flash-on manual, and flash-off manual – a built-in wide-angle lens, multiple lens attachments that can be screwed onto the camera, long-exposure setting and more. It's perfect for shutterbugs who like to experiment and get creative!

Price: $898
Where to buy: shop.lomography.com

MoMA Design Store
Photograph: Courtesy MoMA Design Store

MoMA Design Store

To be honest, you really can't go wrong with picking basically anything from the MoMa Design Store. But if you're after something that's a little different this year, check out the exclusive Team MoMA apparel collection. Working in collaboration with Champion and New Era, the new clothing line features a range of hoodies, caps, and more in an assortment of bold colours. Your buddy will definitely thank you for keeping them warm and stylish this winter.

Price: $298-$898
Where to buy: momastore.hk

Eleanor McColl
Photograph: Courtesy Eleanor McColl

Eleanor McColl

Looking for an artsy gift with a local touch? Multi-disciplinary artist Eleanor McColl has recently launched the Chroma collection, which features a vibrant tangram of neon hues and Hong Kong motifs across a selection of products such as oven mitts, tea towels, notebooks, water bottles, and tote bags. McColl's new products will be available at various Christmas markets across town, so follow @eleanormccoll on Instagram for all the latest updates.

Price: $120-$320
Where to buy: eleanormccoll.com

Lane Crawford
Photograph: Courtesy Lane Crawford/Ballon Bibliothèque blanche

Lane Crawford

Medicom Toys has teamed up with Japanese brand Bibliothèque Blanche by Ballon to create a series of ceramic Be@rbick aroma diffusers for the home. Available in a variety of funky colours, each ornament set comes with a 10ml fragrance of varying scents. Simply dab a few drops onto the diffuser's absorptive material, and your home will be filled with the gorgeous scent of your choice.

Price: $1,280-$1,380
Where to buy: lanecrawford.com.hk

