Best art and design gifts for Christmas

Grew from Hands
Crispy on the outside, soft and spongy on the inside, egg waffles and eggettes are two of Hong Kong's most iconic street foods. So what better way to remind you of that tasty crunch than with an adorable eggette pouch? Or how about a quirky egg waffle cross-body bag? Handmade by local leather goods brand Grew From Hands, these fun accessories will surely have you standing out in the crowd.
Price: $520-$650 (egg waffle pouch); $1,480 (eggette cross-body bag)
Where to buy: hk.pinkoi.com