Pale Ink

Hong Kong spirits label Perfume Trees Gin recently launched a sugar-free coffee liqueur called Pale Ink, and it's a great gift for home bar enthusiasts who enjoy the bitter taste of coffee in their tipple. The liqueur uses Perfume Trees Gin as its base, and for the first run, the coffee flavours were influenced by Urban Coffee Roasters' founder Gary Au. The brand plans to collaborate with various coffee roasters for future instalments. There are only 2000 bottles released in the market, so best to buy early to secure a bottle.

Price: $468 (Pre-order today and get the bottle delivered before Dec)

Where to buy: soberorblotto-shop.com