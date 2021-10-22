Atelier Cologne

Atelier Cologne has partnered up with Ukraine-based artist Dariia Hlazatova to bring you on a celestial adventure this Christmas! Made with 100 percent plastic-free packaging, the advent calendar contains an enchanting collection of mini and full-size fragrances, candles, and luxurious hand creams – so rest assured that you'll have yourself a stellar Christmas this year.

Price: Discovery advent calendar, $1,200; Luxury advent calendar, $3,100

Where to buy: Pre-order from October 22 to 31 via Atelier Cologne’s online store, or purchase at counters and boutique locations from November 1