Hong Kong
Timeout

VSSL, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy VSSL

Best Christmas gifts for outdoor adventurers

Baby, it's never too cold outside

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Dara Chau
Chasing the great outdoors, adventurers are a tough group to shop for when it comes to gifting something that checks utility, style, and comfort. And while escaping to nature is a gift in itself, those country experiences can be enhanced with gadgets or gear. From the explorers who enjoy the occasional weekend excursion to the adrenaline junkies always in the open air, we’ve pulled together a list of essentials and excesses for the outdoorsy.

RECOMMENDED: Check off your Christmas list with our recommendations on eco-friendly gifts, beauty and wellness gifts, as well as gifts for techies.

Pendleton
Photograph: Courtesy Pendleton

Pendleton

Famous for comfort and quality, the Yakima Striped Throw is just as good indoors as it is out. Modeled after the blankets early shepherds used to brave the elements of the Pacific Northwest (home of the brand Pendleton), the coverlets are woven from a blend of pure virgin wool and cotton to keep you wrapped in warmth and still be soft to the touch. With over a century of experience of crafting knits, Pendleton is a symbol of elevated cosiness whether for skiing, climbing, camping, fishing and more. The Yakima Throw knit promises durability and longevity, making it a gift to be enjoyed for years to come. 

Price: $1,497
Where to buy: mrporter.com

VSSL
Photograph: Courtesy VSSL

VSSL

The VSSL Camp Supplies is a survival starter kit that comes with all the outdoor gear essentials. Contained in a waterproof, military-grade aluminium tin, it carries over 70 gizmos including a fire starter pack, rope and razor, four-mode LED light, water-purification device, oil-filled compass, first aid kit and more. This premium-grade multi-tool gift has everything to prepare the adventurer for off-the-grid wilderness excursions.  

Price: $1,165
Where to Buy: mukama.com

Patagonia
Photograph: Courtesy Patagonia

Patagonia

For trips near and far, the Black Hole Packable Duffel Bag is the paragon of excursion organisers. Made with 100 percent recycled materials, it’s weather-resistant, durable, lightweight and highly packable with mesh compartments, zip pockets, adjustable straps and handles that allow for multi-way carrying. The padded base offers added protection for the contents of the bag even on rough terrain and hard surfaces. It folds up into a self-contained compact pack for convenient storage and works well as an extra carry-all for unexpected additional baggage. 

Price: $968
Where to buy: mrporter.com

Kenluck
Photograph: Courtesy Kenluck

Kenluck

For the camper who takes camp menus seriously, Taiwanese outdoors lifestyle brand Kenluck’s Grill does exactly that. Completely collapsible and lightweight for easy transport, the briefcase portable grill in powder-coated steel comes with a food-grade steel grid grill and charcoal grate tray to barbecue meat, seafood and veggies on picnics, camps or even on the balcony. Switch out coal for a tea candle to warm up hot beverages or roast marshmallows in the colder months. 

Price: $750
Where to buy: wildholics.com

Chloé
Photograph: Courtesy Chloé

Chloé

For the label lover who roams the city and the country, Chloé’s Fredy Leather Trimmed Printed Cotton-Canvas Bag and Bottle is a fashion statement that packs a functional punch. The insulated bottle in brushed steel keeps contents warm for 12 hours or cool for 24 hours, making it practical all year round. The water-resistant cotton canvas bottle holder features trimmed leather detailing, cross-body strap as well as a press-stud fastener to keep the bottle in place. This essential will keep you stylish, hydrated and your single use plastic bottles to a minimum. 

Price: $5,000 
Where to buy: net-a-porter.com

