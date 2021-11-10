Pendleton

Famous for comfort and quality, the Yakima Striped Throw is just as good indoors as it is out. Modeled after the blankets early shepherds used to brave the elements of the Pacific Northwest (home of the brand Pendleton), the coverlets are woven from a blend of pure virgin wool and cotton to keep you wrapped in warmth and still be soft to the touch. With over a century of experience of crafting knits, Pendleton is a symbol of elevated cosiness whether for skiing, climbing, camping, fishing and more. The Yakima Throw knit promises durability and longevity, making it a gift to be enjoyed for years to come.

Price: $1,497

Where to buy: mrporter.com