AirTag

This one's for that forgetful friend – or yourself? – who always loses every little thing. Airtag is one of Apple's latest releases this year. This compact gadget allows the user to track their valuable items and locate them in the Find My app. It also has a built-in speaker that plays sound so its owner can track its location.

Price: Starts at $239 (free engraving)

Where to buy: apple.com