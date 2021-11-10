Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
For that person who is obsessed with the latest home theatre tech, give their set-up an upgrade with the latest generation of the compact, all-in-one smart Sonos Beam soundbar. Now featuring support for Dolby Atmos, the speaker allows them to enjoy a panoramic sound with even greater depth and clarity. This sound system will level up their home music streaming and transport their regular film viewing into a whole new cinematic experience.
Price: $4,499
Where to buy: trysonos.hk