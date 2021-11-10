Hong Kong
Techie gifts
Best Christmas gifts for techies

Coolest gizmos and gadgets any techie will love to unwrap for Christmas

Tatum Ancheta
If you're not a tech lover or a gadget freak, chances are buying a gift for that special someone who is technology-obsessed feels like a huge task. The worst part is they probably already have every cool gadget available in the market. To help you select what to wrap for them this Christmas, we've put together a list of some of the latest and most innovative gadgets and pieces of tech out there. Read below and start shopping. Who knows, you may find something here that you might end up buying for yourself. 

RECOMMENDED: Want more gift inspo? Check out the best gifts to give the special man in your life. We also curated a set of gifts for your best drinking buddy.  

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)
Photograph: Courtesy Sonos

Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

For that person who is obsessed with the latest home theatre tech, give their set-up an upgrade with the latest generation of the compact, all-in-one smart Sonos Beam soundbar. Now featuring support for Dolby Atmos, the speaker allows them to enjoy a panoramic sound with even greater depth and clarity. This sound system will level up their home music streaming and transport their regular film viewing into a whole new cinematic experience.  

Price: $4,499
Where to buy: trysonos.hk

Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Camera 
Photograph: Courtesy Polaroid

Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Camera 

For Polaroid enthusiasts and photographers, get them Polaroid's most versatile product to date. Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Camera gives its instant camera capabilities a bit of a refresh with connectivity upgrades, new aperture priority, and tripod mode functionalities which allow users to adjust the depth of field and long exposures. Plus, it also connects to smartphones via Bluetooth and can be controlled through the Polaroid app to toggle between light painting, double exposure, and manual mode. 

Price: $1,459.00 
Where to buy: polab.com.hk

AirTag 
Photograph: Courtesy Apple

AirTag 

This one's for that forgetful friend – or yourself? – who always loses every little thing. Airtag is one of Apple's latest releases this year. This compact gadget allows the user to track their valuable items and locate them in the Find My app. It also has a built-in speaker that plays sound so its owner can track its location. 

Price: Starts at $239 (free engraving)
Where to buy: apple.com

Sony WH-1000XM4
Photograph: Courtesy Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4

Looking for one of the best headphones in the market now? This new Sony headphone upgrade is a great addition to your gift list. It is Bluetooth ready and offers detailed audio and a great noise-cancelling system. It also has a cool ​​'​​Speak to Chat' function that pauses music when it detects that you are talking to someone. Plus, its lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear. It's on the pricey side but worth every dollar. 

Price: $2,890
Where to buy: sony.com.hk 

Kodak Luma 150 Pocket Projector
Photograph: Courtesy Kodak

Kodak Luma 150 Pocket Projector

For those who enjoy on-the-go entertainment, or for people who frequently do presentations outside of the office, Kodak Luma 150 is portable enough to fit in any bag but powerful enough to provide users with a 150in-screen of vivid images and audio from its built-in, surround-sound speakers (a headphone jack is also included). Its battery can run for up to two and half hours and is rechargeable via mini USB.

Price: $2,380
Where to buy: fortress.com.hk

Oculus Quest 2
Photograph: Courtesy Fortress

Oculus Quest 2

For the avid gamer, give them one of the latest virtual reality gadgets in the market. Oculus Quest 2 is a portable all-in-one VR gaming device – no PC or console needed – and comes with two wireless controllers. It offers stunning virtual reality experiences for games and allows users the freedom to move without worrying about tripping on any wires (that's assuming that the users surrounding are big enough for body movements). There are a lot of free games available to play with the headset, but users can also buy separately-sold Oculus Quest games. 

Price: $3,388 (128GB VR)
Where to buy: fortress.com.hk

Ember Travel Mug Gen II
Photograph: Courtesy Ember

Ember Travel Mug Gen II

For that friend who can't live without their morning cups of joe, this temperature-controlled mug is a perfect gift idea. Features include a rapid cooling system, a microprocessor-controlled heating system, and temperature modes that you can remotely access from the accompanying app. The mug can maintain a perfect drinking temperature for three hours on a single charge, which ensures that your drink will be the same from the first sip to the last. 

Price: $1,498
Where to buy: lanecrawford.com.hk 

Fitbit Charge 5 
Photograph: Courtesy Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 5 

Fitbit recently released their most advanced fitness and health tracker and added new tools like an on-wrist electrocardiogram (ECG) app to track heart health and an electrodermal activity (EDA) scan app for stress management. Along with all the new cool additions, the look and feel have also been upgraded from its earlier generation. Expect a less angular design, a new stainless-steel case, and an upgraded screen quality with an always-on colour AMOLED touch display. 

Price: $1,598
Where to buy: elecboy.com.hk 

Rimowa AirPods Case  
Photograph: Courtesy Rimowa

Rimowa AirPods Case  

For that trendy person who carries their gadgets in style, buy them a Rimowa AirPods Case, which features the iconic Rimowa groove design so they can store their earbuds in a sturdy and fashionable case. Now this one, they probably don't own yet because the product will only be available in Rimowa stores in December. So make sure to grab it as soon as it hits the store.     

Price: Starts at $660; available for AirPods and AirPods Pro 
Where to buy: Available in selected stores in December

Nintendo Switch OLED
Photograph: Courtesy Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch has been a popular hybrid video game console for a while now, so chances are your gamer buddy already owns one. This season, upgrade their console to a newer version. The new features include a bigger seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and an enhanced audio system. Whether they love spending hours on games fighting bad guys or racing at top speed, these new upgrades will definitely add more fun as they play on the go.

Price: $2680
Where to buy: fortress.com.hk 

