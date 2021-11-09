Hong Kong
Coconut Matter, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Matter

Best eco-friendly and sustainable Christmas gifts this year

Haven’t you heard? Helping the environment is cool now.

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Darcie Greenoff
We love wrapping up presents for our loved ones and we love unwrapping them even more. But the monstrous pile of plastic packaging and paper waste at the end of it all don't exactly give us the festive cheer. So, if you're dreaming of a greener Christmas and want to spread some eco-friendly joy this season, check out the selection of products we've picked out below!

Recommended: Looking for the perfect gift for a foodie? Want to treat your best drinking buddy with a special present? Or are you after a beauty gadget for your best pal? We've got them all!

Casetify
Photograph: Courtesy Casetify

Casetify

Since the new iPhone 13 came out, Casetify has taken the initiative to release a sustainable case collection so you can protect your phone and the planet. Their new Re/Casetify selection offers all your classic phone cases – as well as cases for your iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch – with a twist. Made from recycled and plant-based materials, the cases are available in an array of colours and patterns, and can even be customised so that the case is completely unique to you!

Price: $399 and up
Where to buy: casetify.com

Slowood
Photograph: Courtesy Slowood

Slowood

Do you have that one friend or colleague who always brings their own packed lunch? Well, Slowood's beeswax food wrap might be the perfect gift for them. Made from 100 percent cotton, Tasmanian beeswax, jojoba oil and natural tree resin, these reusable wraps will keep your food fresh without any need to use plastic cling film. Simply use the warmth of your hands to wrap about your food and it will instantly hold its shape. Best of all? There's a ton of colours and patterns to choose from too!

Price: $150-$350
Where to buy: slowood.hk 

Bamboa
Photograph: Courtesy Bamboa

Bamboa

If you're looking to treat someone with a fresh set of self-care essentials this holiday – while keeping it plastic-free, of course – Bamboa has the gift sets for you. Packed to the brim with items such as makeup remover pads, towels, body brushes and more, the Bamboo Deluxe Eco-Friendly Gift Set will take your eco-friendly game to a whole new level by keeping your bathroom plastic-free. There's also a Bamboo Men's Routine Gift Set that comes with cotton buds, a toothbrush, and a bamboo razor for that special guy in your life.

Price: $490 (men's set); $900 (deluxe set)
Where to buy: bamboahome.com

Earth.er
Photograph: Courtesy Earth.er

Earth.er

Eath.er's sustainable notebook and pen set would make the perfect gift for those who still enjoy putting pen to paper, whether they love to draw and doodle, journal, or just make lists about making lists. The notebook is made with an ancient paper-making technique in Nepal using the Daphne bush (Lokta), which possess natural and sustainable plant fibres to make the paper. It's quite the special item to give, and affordable too!

Price: $85
Where to buy: earthertaio.com

Coconut Matter
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Matter

Coconut Matter

If you are looking for some natural beauty products for Christmas this year, Coconut Matter offers an adorable selection. The Zero Waste Starter Kit consists of an all-natural deodorant, a coconut oil soap scrub, coconut oil lip balm and a beauty coconut oil pump – all of which will keep you hydrated through the brisk, cold weather, while the Foodie Lip Balm set – with flavours of minty vanilla, go bananas and creamy caramel – will make a great stocking stuffer.

Price: $336 (lip balm set); $405 (zero waste starter kit)
Where to buy: coconutmatter.com

Kibo
Photograph: Courtesy Kibo

Kibo

Willing to splurge a little more this year? Kibo is a sustainable fashion brand that specialises in making shoes and accessories by repurposing discarded materials. From recycled leather kicks to biodegradable shades to recycled nylon accessories pouch, Kibo's stylish yet minimalistic designs will make unquestionable staples in your wardrobe. 

Price: $720 and up (shoes); $980 and up (eyewear)
Where to buy: kibo.eco

KIRR
Photograph: Courtesy KIRR

KIRR

The KIRR (Keeping it Real & Raw) Sustainable Starter Kit is all you need to become an eco-warrior this year. Packed with items such as silicone straws, mini stainless steel containers, reusable cups and more, there's everything you need to get your eco game started. And if you're looking for beauty items, KIRR's Sustainable Personal Care Hamper has a range of products from sustainable brands such as Luuna, Bogobrush, Kappi and more – everything you need for a pampering session at home.

Price: $679 (starter kit); $988 (personal care hamper)
Where to buy: kirrconcept.com

