Best underwear and lingerie shops in Hong Kong
Look good and feel good everyday
Undergarment is the most intimate form of clothing, closer to your skin than anything else. Whether you’re looking for day-to-day comfort or flirty lingerie, take your pick between sexy, cute, or minimalistic from these brands in Hong Kong.
RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for something more intimate to surprise your special someone this Valentine's Day, check out these couple-friendly bedroom toys, or step it up with some quirky sex toys you can buy in Hong Kong.
Braologie
Founded in 2012, Braologie is a homegrown undergarment brand that perfectly combines comfort with style by offering a beautiful range of bralettes, wired bras, sports bras, loungewear, and more. Braologie's online shop offers a digital bra fitting feature where you answer few simple questions, leave your email, and someone from the Braologie team will get in touch to help you find the right garment for you.
Available at braologie.com.
Rigby & Peller
Over 80 years in the business, lingerie chain Rigby & Peller is one of our favourites. The brand’s founder June Kenton used to be Queen Elizabeth II’s designated lingerie tailor for 57 years, so you know quality and elegance go hand in hand. From Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, and Andres Sarda, this prestigious British brand offers a wide range of European lingerie and swimwear. The 3D fitting mirror in the store is worth a try, along with other bespoke tailoring services that ensure your undergarment fits perfectly just for you. Rigby & Peller can be found at all Private Shop locations listed here.
Peach John
Hongkongers love Japanese fashion, and Peach John is definitely a local favourite. Their underwear designs use laces, mesh, and floral prints that are both adorable and flirty. They make lingerie look so wholesome, and you can find anything that suits your style.
Sheer
Forget poorly made underclothing from fast fashion brands and get to know Sheer. The store specialises in over 40 designer labels which include Skin, Chantelle, For Love & Lemons, and La Perla. The brand’s tasteful styles range from everyday bras, sculpting underwear to bridal lingerie, corsetry, and undergarment accessories. Sheer also has in-store specialists and bespoke services to help you find the perfect fit, so make a reservation online if you’re intrigued.
Avec Amour
View this post on Instagram
True to its name, with love, every piece of undergarment at Avec Amour is handpicked with love and care. Here you’ll find all the biggest designer brands like Bordelle, Bluebella, and Heidi Klum Intimates, among others. The store offers a wide range of garments from basque, open bra, to harness. Their pieces come in black, white, or red, well-suited for those who are looking for something bold, sexy, and fashion-forward.
Available at avecamourlingerie.com
Her Own Words
Formerly known as Regina Miracle, the local underwear brand Her Own Words create bras that are supportive and comfortable. Their innovative wireless push-up bras have a seamless design and a 3D coverage that guarantees well-rounded support. If you don’t like getting poked by uncomfortable wired bras, this is the place to be.
Get romantic
Hong Kong’s best flower shops
Classic rose bouquets, wild bunches, and everything in between.
Hong Kong’s best chocolate shops
The sweetest way to show your affection.