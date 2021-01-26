Best underwear and lingerie shops in Hong Kong

Over 80 years in the business, lingerie chain Rigby & Peller is one of our favourites. The brand’s founder June Kenton used to be Queen Elizabeth II’s designated lingerie tailor for 57 years, so you know quality and elegance go hand in hand. From Marie Jo, PrimaDonna, and Andres Sarda, this prestigious British brand offers a wide range of European lingerie and swimwear. The 3D fitting mirror in the store is worth a try, along with other bespoke tailoring services that ensure your undergarment fits perfectly just for you. Rigby & Peller can be found at all Private Shop locations listed here.