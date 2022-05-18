Best places to buy quality tea in Hong Kong

With the influx of new and trendy coffee brands, Hong Kong’s cafe scene has been brewing strong for a number of years now, but thanks to our historical links to Chinese tea culture, and colonial past, tea drinking is still very much part of Hong Kong. And sure, we all love to pop out for a Hong Kong-style milk tea at the local cha chaan teng, but sometimes a proper cuppa cha is needed at home. So, whether you prefer traditional Chinese tea from decade-old shops or contemporary blends from modern teahouses, here are some of the top places to buy quality tea.

