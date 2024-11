Pickleball rules are straightforward and designed to promote fair play and enjoyment. Here’s a quick rundown:

Court size: The court measures 20 feet by 44 feet for doubles (same for singles), with a net height of 36 inches at the sides and 34 inches in the centre.

Scoring: Pickleball uses rally scoring, meaning points can be won by either team regardless of who served. Games are typically played to 11 points, and you must win by at least two.

Serving: Serves must be underhand and hit diagonally to the opponent's service box. The server must keep one foot behind the baseline and remember, the serve must clear the non-volley zone, also known as the 'Kitchen'.

Non-volley zone: The non-volley zone extends seven feet from the net on both sides. Players cannot hit the ball while standing in this zone unless the ball has bounced first.

This rule prevents players from spiking the ball too close to the net.

Double bounce rule: After the serve, each team must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed. This means the receiving team must let the ball bounce before returning it, and the serving team must let it bounce before playing it.

Faults: A fault can occur if the ball goes out of bounds, into the net, or if a player violates the non-volley zone rule.