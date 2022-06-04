The best beaches to visit in Hong Kong

Best for: Hong Kong beach virgins
Shek O Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hong Kong due to its laid-back village vibe which comes with great facilities including changing rooms, showers, public toilets and barbecue pits. It’s also tucked in the peninsula which means it's more peaceful and gets fewer waves. There are restaurants, cafes and bars in the surrounding area, and if you’ve had enough sun at the beach, it’s worth walking around to explore the village which will lead you to Shek O Lovers’ Bridge and Tai Tau Chau Pavilion for a gorgeous view of the South China Sea.
How to get there: Take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan station. At Exit A2, take the red minibus marked Shek O from the adjacent tunnel and get off at Shek O Beach. Alternatively, you can take bus 9 from Exit A3.