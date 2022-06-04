Hong Kong
Long Ke Wan
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best beaches to visit in Hong Kong

It's time for some beach therapy

Time Out editors
Kenneth Choi
You needn't travel too far to find some of the best beaches in Hong Kong. From family-friendly beaches ideal for a lovely day out to beachside campsites with stunning sea views, these are the top sandy spots in our fair city to soak up the sun or take a dip in the sea.

Note: For all beach locations, please take care when doing any water sports or hiking activities. Be sure to follow guided tours. Some beaches will not have a lifeguard present, so it is important to be extra careful in these situations.

For more active things to do, you can check out our top hiking trails in Hong Kong or go extreme and explore these adrenaline-inducing sports.

Hong Kong’s best beaches

Shek O Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Shek O Beach

  • Things to do
  • Shek O

Best for: Hong Kong beach virgins

Shek O Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hong Kong due to its laid-back village vibe which comes with great facilities including changing rooms, showers, public toilets and barbecue pits. It’s also tucked in the peninsula which means it's more peaceful and gets fewer waves. There are restaurants, cafes and bars in the surrounding area, and if you’ve had enough sun at the beach, it’s worth walking around to explore the village which will lead you to Shek O Lovers’ Bridge and Tai Tau Chau Pavilion for a gorgeous view of the South China Sea. 

How to get there: Take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan station. At Exit A2, take the red minibus marked Shek O from the adjacent tunnel and get off at Shek O Beach. Alternatively, you can take bus 9 from Exit A3. 

Big Wave Bay
Photograph: Shutterstock

Big Wave Bay

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Shek O

Best for: Surfers

Nestled in the Southern District of Hong Kong, north of Shek O Beach, Big Wave Bay is the go-to place for waves, hence the name. Although very well known by surfers, it’s also a relaxing spot to end the hike up Dragon’s Back. You can grab a bite to eat, and rent surfboards or a SUP (standup paddleboard) at the village before basking in the sun on the beach.

How to get there: Similar to Shek O Beach, you can take the MTR to Shau Kei Wan station. At Exit A2, take the red minibus marked Shek O from the adjacent tunnel or take bus 9 at Exit A3. Get off between Shek O Road and Big Wave Bay Road, then walk for about ten minutes to Big Wave Bay Village and beach.

Repulse Bay Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Repulse Bay Beach

  • Things to do
  • Repulse Bay

Best for: Families

Located in the upscale residential area, Repulse Bay has modern facilities including changing rooms, showers, public toilets, and beach-front mall The Pulse which houses restaurants, a supermarket, a day spa, shops and boutiques. Many of the venues are pet-friendly too so you can bring your pups. It’s best to get to the sandy bay as early as possible on weekends as it tends to get busy very quickly.

How to get there: Take bus 6, 6A, 6X or 260 from Exchange Square Bus Terminus in Central, or take the minibus 40 at Jardine's Bazaar in Causeway Bay.

Long Ke Wan Beach
Photograph: Wikicommons/Minghong

Long Ke Wan Beach

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Best for: A city escape

Once described as ‘The Maldives of Hong Kong’, Long Ke Beach lives up to its hype with fine white sand and bright turquoise water that instantly transports you to a faraway land. All it takes is a short hike from Sai Kung East Dam, and sun-seekers can freely enjoy the tranquillity of the beach’s stunning landscape. Facilities, however, are limited which means it is important to bring your own food and water supplies. 

How to get there: Take a taxi from Sai Kung town to the East Dam of High Island Reservoir then hike for about 15-20 minutes. Alternatively, speedboats are available for hire at Sai Kung Pier. 

Sheung Sze Wan Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sheung Sze Wan Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Clearwater Bay

Best for: Kayaking or SUP-ing 

During hot summer months, there’s no better way to cool off than jumping into the water. And if kayaking or SUP is your thing, check out Sheung Sze Wan, a beach where you can rent gear and paddle around the UNESCO Geopark. For beginners, there are guided tours that take you to Sharp Island, Bluff island and the Instagram favourite Green Egg Island, which looks like a fried egg with a green yolk, for volcanic rock formations and snorkelling. 

How to get there: Take bus 91 from Diamond Hill station or minibus 16 from Po Lam station and get off at Sheung Sze Wan.

Tai Long Wan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Long Wan

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Best for: Hiking

Not to be confused with Shek O’s Big Wave Bay, Tai Long Wan (which means big wave bay in Cantonese) is actually located in Sai Kung. The bay has four top-quality beaches including Sai Wan, Ham Tin Wan, Tai Wan and Tung Wan, which stretches across 3km of coast and are all connected via short trails. You can grab some food at the local cha chaan tengs in Sai Wan or Ham Tin Wan before relaxing on the sandy beaches. If you’re planning to camp, you can rent out a tent and other accessories at the store in Ham Tin Wan. 

How to get there: Take minibus 29R from Sai Kung Town to Sai Wan Pavilion and then hike downhill for 45 minutes to get to Sai Wan. Follow the trail to get to the other three beaches. Alternatively, speedboats are available at Sai Kung Pier. 

Half Moon Bay
Photograph: Shutterstock

Half Moon Bay

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Sai Kung

Best for: Landscape scenery 

Named after its crescent-like shape, Half Moon Bay (or Hap Mun Bay) is a long-time favourite of locals for its clear water and golden sandy beach. It’s a picturesque spot on Sharp Island and comes fully equipped with showers, bathrooms, changing rooms, kiosks and BBQ pits. Sharp Island is also part of the UNESCO Geopark and the hike from Kiu Tsui Beach (on the other side of the island) to Half Moon Bay is recommended if you want to enjoy panoramic views of Sai Kung and curious rock formations. Kiu Tsui is also famous for its photogenic rocky tombolo bridge which is only exposed during low tides. 

How to get there: Take the Kaito (small ferry) from Sai Kung pier to Sharp Island.

Tung Wan Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tung Wan Beach

  • Attractions
  • Islands District

Best for: Half day visits

Located in Ma Wan, between Lantau Island and Tsing Yi, a tiny island that is part of Tsuen Wan is a bit of a hidden gem in Hong Kong. Not only is it home to the Noah’s Ark theme park, but there are also plenty of family-friendly activities like cycling on the coastal walk, and visiting the hilltop lookout to view Tsing Ma Bridge, among other things to do. There are a few beaches here including Tung Wan Beach which has fine sand and superb views of Tsing Ma Bridge and Ting Kau Bridge.

How to get there: Take the ferry from Central Ferry Pier No. 2 to Park Island Pier, or take the Park Island bus at Exit C of Tsing Yi Station. 

Pui O Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Pui O Beach

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Best for: Camping

A quiet village close to Mui Wo, Pui O beach is a hideaway on Lantau Island that is popular among campers and beach-goers. The official campsite has over 50 spots to pitch your tent and the BBQ pit is located right in front of the beach so you can catch stunning views of the sunset while you grill. There are small shops close to the beach to get all your supplies too. 

How to get there: Take the ferry from Central Pier 6 to Mui Wo, then take bus 1 to Lo Uk Tsuen, followed by a 5-minute walk to the beach.

Golden Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Golden Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Tuen Mun

Best for: Staycations

The Gold Coast in Tuen Mun is a well-developed area that is ideal for staycations. Stay at The Gold Coast Hotel, a beachfront resort that was renovated with themed rooms, an indoor kid playground, and a water park. The area is also home to the waterfront Gold Coast Piazza with various seaside dining options. Golden Beach is a man-made beach that stretches half a kilometre on the coast and is equipped with showers, toilets, refreshment kiosks, and changing rooms.

How to get there: Take bus 962B, N962 from Causeway Bay, or bus 52x from Mong Kok.

Upper and Lower Cheung Sha Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Upper and Lower Cheung Sha Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Lantau Island

Best for: Glamping 

If you’re not a camper, maybe you’re a glamper! Cheung Sha Beach is the longest beach in Hong Kong in which Long Coast Seasports is located. They offer caravans and safari tents for glampers to set up. Here, you can enjoy stunning views at the beach while you chill out, get active with surfing, kite-surfing, SUP, and end your beach day with a cold one at the beachfront bars. Cheung Sha Beach is divided into Upper and Lower Cheung Sha Beach, where most shops, restaurants and glamping sites can be found on the lower side and the upper side can be accessed via a short trail behind the headland.

How to get there: Take the ferry from Central Pier 6 to Mui Wo, then take bus 1, or 2, or 4 to Cheung Sha Ha Tsuen.

Lo So Shing Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lo So Shing Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Lamma Island

Best for: An island getaway

There are several beaches on Lamma Island, including the ever-popular Hung Shing Yeh beach, but it’s Lo So Shing beach that we’re into these days. The charming hidden gem is situated in the centre of the island, but it’s a lot less crowded and is a beautiful stretch of sand. The beach has simple facilities including public toilets and a vending machine.

How to get there: Take the ferry from Central Pier 4 to Yung Shue Wan and follow the Family Walk. Lo So Shing is 15 minutes away from the hilltop pavilion.

Shek Pai Wan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Shek Pai Wan

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Lamma Island

Best for: A peaceful day

Shek Pai Wan is the largest beach on Lamma Island but thanks to its relatively remote location between two partially abandoned villages (Tung O and Yung Shue Ha), the beach is quaintly tucked away from the weekend crowds. Sham Wan, the only Green Turtle nesting site in Hong Kong and one of few sites in the South China Sea, is 10-15 minutes away from Shek Pai Wan. However, since protecting this endangered species is paramount, the turtle beach is closed between April to October each year. 

How to get there: Take the ferry from Central Pier 4 to Sok Kwu Wan. From Sok Kwu Wan Ferry Pier, follow the Family Walk to Mo Tat Old Village. Climb up the steps behind The Bay restaurant and follow the path for about 25 minutes.

