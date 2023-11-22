Hong Kong
Timeout

The Sound of Music musical production
Photograph: Broadway International GroupThe Sound of Music musical production

Upcoming theatre productions and stage performances in Hong Kong

From stage productions and stand-up comedy to immersive theatre – we have it all

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
As one of Asia’s major arts and cultural hubs, Hong Kong not only has fantastic art exhibitions and music concerts and shows, but also boasts a year-round line-up of superb theatre productions, comedy stand-up shows, and stage performances. Read on to find out which shows you should see – say hi if you see us in the audience too!

Theatre & stage performances to check out

Ichu’s Murder Mystery Dining Experience
Photograph: Courtesy Ichu

Ichu’s Murder Mystery Dining Experience

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Prepare for an immersive dining experience at the contemporary Nikkei restaurant and bar, Ichu. On November 25, in collaboration with Aurora Theatre, Ichu invites guests to unravel the Peruvian puzzle and enjoy a three-course menu priced at $1,000 per person, accompanied by an interactive theatre performance. 

Test your detective skills to identify the murderer and have a chance to win a $1,000 Ichu dining voucher. Treat your taste buds to delicious starters like Mixto Tiradito or Mushroom Anticucho, followed by enticing main course options including roasted octopus, Argentinian Angus sirloin, or roasted cauliflower for vegetarians. Attendees can enjoy a two-hour free-flow of drinks, including a selection of wines, beer, and Champagne. Conclude your experience with the delightful fruity forest dessert.

Make reservations at https://book.bistrochat.com/ichuperu

Madagascar – The Musical in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy ABA Productions

Madagascar – The Musical in Hong Kong

  • Theatre
  • Wan Chai
Get ready to move it, move it as Madagascar – The Musical returns to Hong Kong with a total of 15 performances this December! Join Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo, and the cheeky penguins on an adventure from the Central Park Zoo to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. This musical sensation, based on the popular DreamWorks animated series, promises outlandish characters, adventure, and an upbeat score that will have audiences of all ages rocking in their seats. Tickets are now available, so grab yours now.
Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny in Hong Kong
Photograph: Facebook/Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny in Hong Kong

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Kowloon Bay

Get ready for a night packed with belly laughs, outrageous gags, and probably one too many knob jokes as Jimmy Carr returns to Hong Kong on January 17, 2024.

Reminding us that jokes are simply, well, just jokes, the British comedian will be delivering brand new materials that tackle all kinds of terrible things in life – but not without some of that racy, borderline offensive humour, of course.

Carr's shows sell out fast, so mark your calendars for October 13 as tickets go on sale at 10am via Ticketflap. Keep your eyes on our page for more details coming soon.

The Sound of Music
Photograph: Courtesy Broadway International Group

The Sound of Music

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

Broadway International Group will bring the International Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to make its Hong Kong stage debut. Catch the heartwarming tale of governess Maria as she joins the family of Captain Von Trapp and his seven children, and ignites their love of music, all set against a pre-World War II backdrop. The original Broadway musical has won Tonys and Grammys over the years, and will be celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024.

Audiences will also get to hear perennial favourite songs such as My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, and the title track The Sound of Music. Having been sold out for its seasons in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the soon-to-open Shanghai, make sure to catch the Sound of Music stage production at the Xiqu Centre from April 16, 2024. 

Priority booking will open for American Express cardholders from November 28, and general sales tickets will be released on December 11. 

