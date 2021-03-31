You can't celebrate Easter without a good old egg hunt! K11 Musea's The Great Egg Hunt will have you hopping all across 10 floors of the mall to discover over 25 hidden eggs. With the help of K11 Musea's sanitisation robots, who will give hints to the eggs' whereabouts, visitors can go searching for Easter eggs around the mall and collect tokens at Muse Edition to play the K Dollar Toss game with 100,000 K Dollar rewards up for grabs. Click here for more details on how to participate.

Visitors can also head up to the Bohemian Garden to discover giant Easter eggs hand-painted by local artists Graphic Airlines, Zoie Lam, and Toballki. Don't forget to snap a pic next to these beautifully hand-painted Easter eggs and post it on Instagram using the hashtag #K11EGGHUNT, as K11 Musea will donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation for every social post shared!

There are also lots of family-friendly activities taking place at Legoland Discovery Centre, Donut Playhouse, and the Nature Discovery Park this Easter. Check them out here.