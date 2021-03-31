Best things to do in Hong Kong this April
Here’s how you can make the best out of this month
April has landed, and we're officially stepping into Hong Kong's springtime. And though the city's social distancing regulations are still in effect, there are still a ton of great events taking place throughout town, so you can enjoy that sweet downtime you deserve. Apart from some cracking events for the whole fam over the five-day Easter long weekend, check out these exciting happenings you should make spaces for in your April calendars!
The best things to do in April
The Great Egg Hunt
You can't celebrate Easter without a good old egg hunt! K11 Musea's The Great Egg Hunt will have you hopping all across 10 floors of the mall to discover over 25 hidden eggs. With the help of K11 Musea's sanitisation robots, who will give hints to the eggs' whereabouts, visitors can go searching for Easter eggs around the mall and collect tokens at Muse Edition to play the K Dollar Toss game with 100,000 K Dollar rewards up for grabs. Click here for more details on how to participate.
Visitors can also head up to the Bohemian Garden to discover giant Easter eggs hand-painted by local artists Graphic Airlines, Zoie Lam, and Toballki. Don't forget to snap a pic next to these beautifully hand-painted Easter eggs and post it on Instagram using the hashtag #K11EGGHUNT, as K11 Musea will donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation for every social post shared!
There are also lots of family-friendly activities taking place at Legoland Discovery Centre, Donut Playhouse, and the Nature Discovery Park this Easter. Check them out here.
Discover the State Theatre in All of Us
The State Theatre will be holding an exclusive exhibition called Discover the State Theatre in All of Us before launching the full architectural conservation of the venue. Guests can travel back in time to the building’s golden age in the 1950s through an immersive exhibition that starts at the lobby ticket box office, where visitors will receive a vintage-style movie ticket. From April 1 to 30, 10am to 8pm, visitors will be able to watch historical footage of the State Theatre, from world-class performances when it used to be Empire Theatre to popular Chinese and Western movies used to be shown at the State Theatre. Virtual tours from the project will also be available online by mid-April.
Due to limited time slots and to control the crowd, only a maximum of 300 people will be able to visit the exhibit daily. Culture for Tomorrow (CFT), the non-profit organisation founded by Adrian Cheng, will be managing crowd registrations. Guests need to register to be a member for CFT online, and email info@culturefortomorrow.org to indicate their interest to visit the event. Admission to the event is restricted to selected Culture for Tomorrow members who will receive the invitation and it is not transferable.
Kakao Friends – New Town Plaza Art Museum
One of Korea's most popular cartoon Kakao Friends is bringing a whimsical art exhibition to New Town Plaza this Easter! Based on the previous Musée de Kakao Friends exhibition held at Daelim Museum in Seoul, where cartoon characters from Kakao Friends were integrated into some of the world's most celebrated art pieces, this exhibition gives viewers a fun-filled experience of appreciating art beyond the traditional way. Find popular characters such as Ryan and Apeach mischievously intruding into masterpieces such as The Creation of Adam and Girl with a Pearl Earring and turning themselves into different marble sculptures to bring you back to the mid-century! What's more, nearly 300 museum-exclusive items will be available at the pop-up store, too – get ready for a shopping frenzy!
Discovery Bay Funtastic Easter 2021
Hop down to Discovery Bay this Easter and get your hands on the Discovery Bay Easter Fun Pack! Along with shopping and dining vouchers, the Easter pack will also let visitors participate in a special AR Easter Egg Hunt. Simply head to the DB Plaza and D’Deck at your registered session time, scan a QR code on site, and you can start hunting around for different coloured eggs for a chance to win some amazing prizes. Look out for the golden egg where you can win an incredible one-night stay in a mountain-view room at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, inclusive of a breakfast buffet at Cafe bord de Mer & Lounge. Other prizes include a weekend dinner buffet at Cafe bord de Mer & Lounge, ice rink skating vouchers, and a fabulous NOW TV goodie bag!
Hong Kong Ballet’s virtual turn(it)out festival
Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) dance fest turn(it)out festival goes virtual on March 18 until April 4, 2021. Co-presented by Freespace at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the ballet-themed festival will be bringing local and international audiences together for contemporary ballet performances by renowned international dance-makers.
The festival features various programmes that include five(by)six, five contemporary ballets by six international performers; The Orpheus Cabaret, a provocative dance cabaret collaboration between HKB choreographers and HKU creative writers led by creative writing and theatre chair Page Richards; Ballet Classics for Children: Cinderella, a one-hour adaptation of the classic fairytale based on an original concept and script by Yuri Ng and Rick Lau, choreographed and directed by Septime Webre; and Binge-Worthy, a collection of short videos showcasing the ballet-blah-blah-blah talks with a special episode on Creating Work in a Pandemic: a conversation with two contemporary European-based choreographers, and various classes for children and adults which includes the Masterclass! Series, Open Company class, Ballet Barre classes, and the interactive cross-training for dancers series.
Visit hkballet.com for programme details and links on the streaming services. All turn(it)out festival fringe activities will remain available until after the festival ends.
Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021
For a fun, family-bonding activity, Hong Kong Gold Coast is hosting an Easter egg hunt from April 3 to 6 for all families to participate. With different coloured Easter eggs scattered around the Gold Coast Hotel, Piazza, and the 50,000sq ft lawn, families will have to go on a scavenger hunt to find the eggs, and scan the QR codes on them in order to earn points. The higher the points collected, the more prizes you can redeem! Prizes available include free accommodations at Gold Coast Hotel, family photography gift vouchers, dining coupons and lots more. What's more, there will also be various game booths and a claw machine for you to take even more prizes home! Head to goldcoasthotel.com.hk for more information about other Easter activities and staycation packagages at Gold Coast Hotel.
Bling Dynasty by Ernest Chang
One of our favourite Hong Kong-based artists Ernest Chang is back with a brand new show! Titled Bling Dynasty, the exhibition features a series of new artworks created using techniques inspired by Western and Chinese art and handicraft traditions, including silkscreen prints on plexiglass, resin and bronze sculptures, as well as traditional embroidery and calligraphy. Drawing visual references from beloved animation and gaming titles such as South Park, Family Guy, and Rick and Morty – along with iconic logos from luxury fashion houses – Ernest fuses his characteristic pop art style into recognisable iconography from Tang and Han Dynasty paintings.
Making a powerful visual impact with seemingly contradictive aesthetics, this collection of East-meets-West artworks gives a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the dominating influence of Chinese consumer power on the global marketplace. In addition, a new series of screenprints on plexiglass is also on show, where minuscule dots are printed in layers with colourful compositions underneath, creating a parallax effect that invites viewers to step into the artist's shoes as a colour-blind artist.
Kyo Yaki · Kiyomizu Yaki exhibition
Bringing world-famous Kyoto ceramic craftsmanship to Hong Kong, Times Square is hosting the Kyo Yaki · Kiyomizu Yaki exhibition in order to promote the cultural exchange between Hong Kong local pottery art and ceramics of Kyoto. From tea utensils to decorative objects, more than 30 award-winning works will be on show, alongside a Kyoto-style photo booth at the exhibition area. What's more, all showcased works, a fine selection of Japanese sake, and Kyoto-brand incense – which can be used with the Kyoto ceramics – will be available for sale at the show!
Hong Kong Flower Show 2021
You know spring has officially arrived when the Hong Kong Flower Show is back! Due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions, the show will be changing its format this year to go online and set up themed garden plots and floral displays across all 18 districts in the city. Those staying indoors can view the online show in the comfort of home and vote for their favourite 'Oriental Style Garden Plot' and 'Western Style Garden Plot' for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. Other fun activities online include expert demonstrations on flower planting, flower photography tips, interactive games for the little ones, animations, and much more. The online flower show can be accessed via www.hkflowershow.hk.
Of course, members of the public are welcome to visit the display plots onsite, providing that masks are worn at all times, and social distancing regulations are maintained. All garden plots and flower displays will be open until April 19, with the exception of the tulip display at Central and Western District Promenade, which will be available until March 31. Click here to see a full list of the themed gardens and displays held across the city.
Fiyah Heat Store pop-up
Fiyah Heat Store, an online marketplace that offers over 150 hot sauces created by craft producers across the globe, will be at outdoor markets this spring to share their love of spice with Hong Kong. The online shop houses something for everyone, including sauces that range from mild to medium, hot, and very hot, as well as a collection of mustards. To give hot sauce lovers a chance to try before they buy, the team will hold a stall at markets, including Treasure Island in Pui O on March 28 and April 25, 12pm onwards as well as The Pulse in Repulse Bay on April 5, 11am onwards.
Life is hard. Why do we make it so easy?
Inspired by the famous 2011 TED talk Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? by Jon Jandai – which has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube – Beijing-born artist Zheng Bo has transformed Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG) into the most surreal art space in town. The exhibition, which features botanical slogan installations grown using a selection of local orchids, conveys the artist’s trepidation about how human beings make life easy at the expense of other species. With the installation displayed in mid-air, Zheng invites people to reflect about the current climate and ecological crisis and encourage the viewers to live in harmony with nature.
Aside from the hanging botanical installations, which will be exhibited at Walter Kerr Gardens of KFBG, Zheng’s botanical sketch collection, coverage of the exhibition's creative processes, and information about orchid conservation will also be on display at the Art House of KFBG.
Tong Chong Street Market
The popular Tong Chong Street Market is back. First kicking off with a Tea Festival from March to April, the themed market will feature the city’s most prevalent tea houses, each offering their own market-exclusive tea signatures. Expect special healthy matcha drinks from Matchali, cold-brewed teas from Tealosophy Tea Bar, craft fizzy tap tea from Green Ginkgo Tea, and much more. Winstons Coffee will also be introducing their Teapigs CBD iced tea for the very first time. Of course, no tea journey would be complete without something to nibble on. Market-goers can sink their teeth into a wide array of tea-infused snacks and treat from the likes of Chicken Wings Mountain, LockCha, Bon-licious Food Hall, and ChezBa, just to name a few.
Those working nearby can also place delivery orders via the Taikoo Social App to enjoy fresh food and drinks at their desk from selected vendors in the market. And if you're planning to visit the market yourself, remember to bring your own cups to enjoy a $5 discount at all food and drink stalls! The market is open every weekday (except for public holidays).
K11 Art Mall x Brainrental 'Digital Fitness' Interactive Experience Store
Say hi to Jimmy the 'digital fitness trainer' at K11 Art Mall. Poking fun at the common everyday interactions that occur between people and their digital devices, local art collective Brainrental has created a Digital Fitness interactive experience store featuring fun illustrations and innovative training equipment to help get your fingers and thumbs in tip-top shape.
Visitors can have a full workout and train their fingers for some swiping, pinching, and scrolling action, get on a rowing machine for a literal 'like', or 'run' on the treadmill by simply eyeing up and down the social media feed being delivered on the belt! Afterwards, head up to the InConvenience Dept. pop-up store to discover a huge variety of collectables and crossover products, including figurines, candles, phone cases, fashion items, CBD-infused products, and much more.
Hi! Flora, Fauna
Hi! Flora, Fauna is an exciting art project held at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens from now until June 30. Featuring 17 artists and art groups, the project investigates the relationship between human and nature through a variety of music performances, creative workshops, and various art mediums such as paintings, photographs, sculptures, installations, and much more. The artworks are scattered around the garden grounds, inviting visitors to go on an artistic journey inspired by the history, cultural significance, and natural surroundings of the garden. Click here to view a map guide to the artworks featured.