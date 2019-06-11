As you might guess from the name, The Peak is the high point on Hong Island. And as you’d probably surmise, it offers the best views of the city – stretching from the skyscrapers and towers of the city centre to the mountains in the New Territories. It’s accessible by the Peak Tram, which passes the city’s buildings at a dizzying incline as it travels up to 1,300 feet above sea level. To get the best possible views at the top, we suggest you head to the viewing platforms at the anvil-shaped Peak Tower. Or if you fancy a hike, take a round around the 3.5km Peak Circle Walk, where you’ll get an astonishing bird’s-eye view of the metropolis below.
Hong Kong is packed with many wonderful attractions – so it’s easy for visitors to the city to feel overwhelmed. Luckily for you, if you're thinking about what to do in Hong Kong, our ultimate guide to our city's top attractions will help you make the most of your trip. From hiking up Victoria Peak to admire Hong Kong's breathtaking sceneries, to exploring the city’s best museums and historical landmarks, to some of the best free things to do, here’s our one-stop guide for any travelling tourist – or locals looking for more reasons to fall in love with Hong Kong all over again. And if all this isn’t enough, take a look at our list of the best things to do in Hong Kong, where you can discover even more things our great city has to offer.