Hong Kong is packed with many wonderful attractions – so it’s easy for visitors to the city to feel overwhelmed. Luckily for you, if you're thinking about what to do in Hong Kong, our ultimate guide to our city's top attractions will help you make the most of your trip. From hiking up Victoria Peak to admire Hong Kong's breathtaking sceneries, to exploring the city’s best museums and historical landmarks, to some of the best free things to do, here’s our one-stop guide for any travelling tourist – or locals looking for more reasons to fall in love with Hong Kong all over again. And if all this isn’t enough, take a look at our list of the best things to do in Hong Kong, where you can discover even more things our great city has to offer.