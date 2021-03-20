5 Accessible city hikes on Hong Kong Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Lanzoni (@candice.lanzoni) on Aug 20, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

People often say “no pain, no gain”, but this hike is definitely minimal pain and maximum gain. The Red Incense Burner Summit is probably the best viewpoint that overlooks both sides of the Victoria Harbour, especially during sunset hour. It’s also easy on your feet and shoes as the majority of this hike is on paved roads – perfect for a family hike on the weekends. Enter the hike via Mount Butler Road, as it merges onto Sir Cecil’s Ride, continue until you see a sign on your left that leads you to the Red Incense Burner Summit. Once you get there, you’ll probably recognise the view as this is a hot spot for capturing Hong Kong’s skyline. What’s best about this hike is that there are many unnamed viewpoints you can safely veer off to and check out the view from different angles on various large boulders!

Distance: 3 km

Directions: Take minibus 24M from Admiralty MTR Station and alight at Mount Butler Block C and D to begin your hike. When you finish the hike, you can either return the way you came or make your way to the Braemar Hill bus terminal, which takes around 5 minutes to reach and is right outside Chinese International School and St Joan of Arc Secondary school.