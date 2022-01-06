Built upon existing tracks, the New Territories Cycle Network opened in 2020 to cyclists who want to explore the 60km-long journey that stretches across Tuen Mun and Ma On Shan and encompasses locations such as Yuen Long, Sheung Shui, Fan Ling, Tai Po, and Sha Tin. Travellers who wish to challenge this absolute monster of a cycling six-hour route can look forward to an eyeful of refreshing seaside views and lush greenery along the tracks.
Got the need for speed when you’re out tackling some of the best hikes in Hong Kong? We’ve got just the solution for you. Hop a bike to get a sweat on. From famous routes in the New Territories to lesser-known gems, read on to find the best cycling routes in Hong Kong.
