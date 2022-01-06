Hong Kong
Cycle path in Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best cycling routes in Hong Kong

The best cycling routes to get you out and about on two wheels

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Got the need for speed when you’re out tackling some of the best hikes in Hong Kong? We’ve got just the solution for you. Hop a bike to get a sweat on. From famous routes in the New Territories to lesser-known gems, read on to find the best cycling routes in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Travel and sightsee around Hong Kong with these scenic bus rides.  

Best cycling routes in Hong Kong

New Territories Cycle Network
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Development Bureau

1. New Territories Cycle Network

Built upon existing tracks, the New Territories Cycle Network opened in 2020 to cyclists who want to explore the 60km-long journey that stretches across Tuen Mun and Ma On Shan and encompasses locations such as Yuen Long, Sheung Shui, Fan Ling, Tai Po, and Sha Tin. Travellers who wish to challenge this absolute monster of a cycling six-hour route can look forward to an eyeful of refreshing seaside views and lush greenery along the tracks. 

Read more
Tai Po to Tai Mei Tuk
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Wpcpey

2. Tai Po to Tai Mei Tuk

Tai Po waterfront is the perfect place to rent a bike and escape from the city. Nearby you’ll find the Tai Wong Yeh temple, built by fishermen in the 17th century – it’s still an important place for Tai Po residents, who hold the Tai Wong Yeh festival annually. You’ll also be able to spot the striking Tsz Shan Monastery Guan Yin statue along the way. The popular route is a leisurely 1.5 hours but can be extended along the Tai Mei Tuk dam for a longer 9km ride. More experienced riders can complete the whole 20km track from Tai Wai to Tai Mei Tuk.

Nam Sang Wai
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Nam Sang Wai

A world away from urban Hong Kong, the Nam Sang Wai landscape is dominated by abandoned farms, fish ponds, and lush greenery. There are a few bike rental shops to choose from in the area near the south of Yuen Long MTR Station Exit E. The route is just 20km of easy paths, taking only around three hours.

Tai Wai/Sha Tin to Tai Po
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Tai Wai/Sha Tin to Tai Po

Starting along the Shing Mun river, this route takes you through the Hong Kong Science Park, the Pak Shek Kok Promenade as well as the Tolo cycling track – probably Hong Kong’s most picturesque cycling route. With cafés dotted along the route and Tai Po Waterfront at the end, this three-hour-long route can easily be stretched into an all-day affair. Bikes can be rented in the park, or if you fancy doing it backwards, in Tai Po.

Po Kong Village Park
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Wpcpey

5. Po Kong Village Park

Perfect for beginners, or if you just wanted a more leisurely cycle, Po Kong Village Park offers a 1km elevated track. The park is ideal for a family day out with bikes available to rent for all age groups, a children’s play area and (for the more daring) a skate park! If you fancy testing your luck on one of the ramps, the park is also open to BMX enthusiasts.

Chi Ma Wan
Photograph: Hiroki Ogawa

6. Chi Ma Wan

This trail follows the contours of  Lantau Island’s southern coast. Keen cyclists gather at the Friendly Bike Shop in Mui Wo, where high-quality bikes can be rented. With river crossings and steep steps, this 9.5km trail can be a bit challenging, but it offers some of the best sea views in all of Hong Kong.

Mui Wo Loop
Photograph: Irvin P. Sto. Tomas

7. Mui Wo Loop

For an easier route on Lantau, this scenic 25km trail takes you through villages, with views over both the sea and hills. This three-hour journey is not without its challenges though, as a number of rather ominous hill climbs are dotted along the track, one of which leads up to the Big Buddha. Much of the track is concrete but for the more rural parts we still recommend using a mountain bike. Bikes can be rented at Friendly Bike shop in Mui Wo, mentioned above.

The Peak to Shek O
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. The Peak to Shek O

Not for the faint of heart, this 25km route is a combination of road biking and the infamous Dragon’s Back. The beginning alone is a real challenge – the roads of Wan Chai and Repulse Bay. Then there’s the Dragon’s Back, equal parts picturesque and treacherous with its many rocks, roots and steps. Once you’ve broken into the southern part of the island, though, you’re afforded views of unspoiled greenery and seascapes. Come prepared with lots of water for this two-hour journey, as well as a suitable mountain bike.

Cheung Chau
Photograph: Courtesy CC/WikiCommons/Hauwah

9. Cheung Chau

With a number of shops to rent from and many routes along the harbourfront, this is ideal for those wanting to escape the fast-paced city life. However, if you’re looking for more of a workout, then look no further than the North Lookout Pavilion. As the highest point of the island it offers stunning views over the Tung Wan waters and is no mean feat. The ride only takes about 30 minutes, but can be extended by cycling around the quirky back streets of the island.

Tung Chung to Sunny Bay
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kobe Chan

10. Tung Chung to Sunny Bay

Ideal for a family day out, this route offers 15km of flat paths. Start in Tung Chung and pick up a bike from Sunny Bike Shop and then simply follow the MTR track for the majority of the way. The roads are quiet and there are great views over the coast. The route ends at Inspiration Lake, where paddleboats can be rented for more outdoor fun.

Want to tackle lesser-known hikes?

