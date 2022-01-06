The best cycling routes to get you out and about on two wheels

Got the need for speed when you’re out tackling some of the best hikes in Hong Kong? We’ve got just the solution for you. Hop a bike to get a sweat on. From famous routes in the New Territories to lesser-known gems, read on to find the best cycling routes in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Travel and sightsee around Hong Kong with these scenic bus rides.