6 Accessible city hikes in Kowloon

Garden Hill
This is the perfect hike for beginners, couch potatoes, and urbanites who can’t bear to be too far away from an oat flat white. Though it’s technically called a hike, going up Garden Hill is really more of a leisurely walk with only a 10-minute ascent or so. From the landing at the top, you’ll get amazing views of Kowloon laid out before you – this is why Garden Hill is popular with photography enthusiasts and school kids on dates. Time it so you reach the top in time for sunset, and stay to soak in the nighttime views of our glittering city.
Distance: 800m
Directions: From exit D2 of Sham Shui Po MTR station, head northeast along Kweilin Street. Loop around the back of Mei Ho House, where you’ll find stairs leading up Garden Hill.