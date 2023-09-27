6 Accessible city hikes in Kowloon

An underrated hike with a stunning view over the Kowloon Peninsula. Though this hike has a lot of stairs going up, the gradual ascend makes the anticipation of getting to the top more exciting. Admire the serene nature that you can see from the steps and make your way to the terrace area for a few check-in pics, before heading up to the Tsz Wan Shan Radio Station along the sandy trail.

If you have some more time and energy to spare, head over to Amah rock, an erect rock that resembles a woman carrying a baby on the slope on Lion Rock. The legend goes that a fisherman’s wife used to climb up the hill every day whilst carrying her son to wait for her husband’s return, without knowing that he already drowned at sea. The Goddess of the Sea admired her loyalty and dedication, and turned her into a rock so that her spirit could once again reunite with her husband.

Distance (Tsz Wan Shan Radio Station): 2.6km

Directions: Take bus 15A, 3C, 5C, or 116 and get off at Tsz Wan Shan (North) Bus Terminus. Climb up the concrete steps behind the terminus that leads up to Shatin Pass. When you reach the intersection where you’ll spot Lion’s Pavilion and Hung Yik fast food eatery, take the rough-looking set of steps right before the Wilson Trail (Sec 4) and head up.

For Amah Rock, turn to the Wilson Trail (Sec 5) at the intersection. Descend to the catchwater and continue until you see the Amah Rock signpost on your left.