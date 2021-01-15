11 best places to visit for fresh air in Hong Kong

A popular destination for nature lovers, Po Toi is a serene and scenic island inhabited by people who don't have a running water supply and no official electricity – which means fresh air is guaranteed. Walk along the Po Toi Country Trail, which loops over the south of the island in a figure-of-eight, and take in Po Toi's photogenic lighthouse as well as some dramatic and unusual rock formations. If you have time to spare, pay a visit to the small village down in Tai Wan and wander up to the Tin Hau temple that's scenically perched on a rock to the far left of the village. It'll give you fantastic views over the island and the surrounding ocean.

How to get there: A public ferry runs from Stanley and Aberdeen piers on weekends, and from Aberdeen on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The ferry from Stanley takes 30 minutes, and around an hour from Aberdeen.