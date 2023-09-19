6 Accessible city hikes on Hong Kong Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Jane Grier (@skinwhispererhk)

There’s nothing that epitomises Hong Kong more than starting out in the heart of the city and being on top of a mountain in just about an hour. The Morning Trail, which takes you up to Victoria Peak, does just that. If you start from Central instead of Sai Ying Pun, you’ll also be able to experience two of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks in one go: the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator system and the fantastic views of Victoria Harbour. This makes the Morning Trail the perfect hike for newcomers to the city.

The trail is a steady uphill slope but not strenuous at all. Shortly after passing the old Victoria City Boundary Stone, take the left turning on the trail to stay on Hatton Road. When the upward incline levels out, you can either turn left onto Lugard Road or right onto Harlech Road – it doesn’t really matter because this is the Peak Fitness Trail, which is a loop that leads back to The Peak Galleria and The Peak Tower anyway. Enjoy the amazing views along the way, without having to jostle with the tourists at the more popular viewing points near the mall.

Distance: 4.5 km

Directions: Start the hike at the very top of the Mid-Levels Escalator, turning right on Conduit Road. A 15- to 20-minute walk along the pleasant residential area of Mid-Levels will take you to Hatton Road – the actual start of the Lung Fu Shan Morning Trail is at the end of Hatton. From The Peak, bus 15 or minibus 1 will take you back down to Central.