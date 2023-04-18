Hong Kong
Timeout

THE MIXING ROOM
Photograph: Joshua LinThe Mixing Room by Iron Fairies

35 Best bars in Central

Where to drink in Hong Kong’s CBD

Tatum Ancheta
Time Out editors
Central is home to quite a number of bars in Hong Kong. You’ll find drinking dens on almost every corner, and even restaurants offer standalone bars. So finding where to drink after work hours is not difficult, but finding the best ones is a different task altogether. To help, we’ve compiled a list of the best bars in Central that offer some of the finest libations in the area. From bars showcasing the best city skyline and harbour views to hidden gems, themed bars, and pubs offering specific spirits, there’s something for everyone. 

RECOMMENDED: Visit this list if you want to check out the latest bar openings in Hong Kong. 

The best places to drink in Central

25:00
Photograph: Courtesy 25:00

1. 25:00

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Tucked away above Luk Yu Tea House on Stanley Street, 25:00 (pronounced as Twenty Fifth Hour) is a speakeasy-style bar headed by the talented mixologist Kenzo Lee, who's honed his skills at some of the top bars in Hong Kong. The drinks here are inspired by the concept of time, and they serve a cocktail-tasting menu using culinary techniques to present impressive drinks. Whether you're on a romantic date or just out for a night on the town, 25:00 is the perfect hidden spot to nurse a drink in the CBD.

Apothecary
Photograph: Courtesy Apothecary

2. Apothecary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Apothecary is one of the latest additions to Wyndham Street. The bar is staffed by some familiar faces from the F&B industry, including Austen Lendrum, formerly of Foxglove, and Joe Wong from J. Boroski and Coa. Their menu Awakening Journey, features 10 drinks from milk punch, sours, and highballs. Expect coolers like cucumber-flavoured Guile Waltz, corn-based Brilliant Light, tea-based Unstoppable Entanglement, and other interesting concoctions like the coffee and vegetal Benevolent Singularity and smokey-sour Never Blooming Chasm

Argo
Argo I Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

3. Argo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Four Seasons Hotels’ multi-awarded bar Argo is one of the most popular bars in Central and Hong Kong. In just a short time that it opened, it quickly became one of the most visited bars in the city because of its stunning terrarium-inspired decors and innovative and conceptual cocktail programmes. Its accolades include a number three ranking on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022, the top spot at Time Out’s Coolest Bar in the World 2021, and Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar of the Year 2022. Book a table near the glass window and sip drinks from their cocktail menu, spotlighting flavours from Hong Kong’s culinary traditions. 

Carbon Brews Central
Photograph: Courtesy Carbon Brews Central

4. Carbon Brews Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Central

Located on the busy Wyndham Street, the bar is the taproom of Hong Kong craft beer brand Carbon Brews. It stands out among the party venues and other beer pubs in the area because of its 28-beer tap system and fun contemporary interiors. Along with a vast selection of beers, they also serve delicious gastropub fare that will elevate your beer-drinking experience. 

CNY Bar
Photograph: TA

5. CNY Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Indulge your love for whisky and music at CNY Bar, located at the new lifestyle destination FOCO. Sip drams of whisky from a selection of 150 expressions while listening to music from their bespoke Kenrick Sound system (a collector's item with a seven-digit price). Along with a good selection of whisky on the menu, you can also order glasses of their signature cocktails. Want to learn more about whisky? Follow them on their social media and get updates on scheduled whisky tasting sessions. 

Draft Land
Photograph: Courtesy Draft Land

6. Draft Land

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Angus Zou’s Taipei concept landed here in Hong Kong courtesy of Antonio Lai. The two mixology maestros joined forces on this venture to provide Hongkongers with a place that aims to make cocktail drinking more accessible as the bar allows you to enjoy quality cocktails without breaking the bank. All the drinks are pre-made and served on-tap, so you can try a little taster before committing to a full glass. No more risking $150 on a drink you might not even like. 

Dragonfly
Photograph: Courtesy Dragonfly

7. Dragonfly

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Dragonfly – the brainchild of design mastermind Ashley Sutton (the same genius behind Iron Fairies and The Mixing Room) – is hands down one of the best places to hang out in Tai Kwun. The ambience is totally otherworldly, inspired by the beautiful artwork of Louis Tiffany. The bar is adorned with a giant dragonfly at the centre of the bar and a ceiling decorated with mesmerising dragonfly-wing patterned lamps – which you're welcome to use as a backdrop for photos for your Instagram feed. Aside from the cool atmosphere, other offerings that draw people in are its bar bites, quality cocktails, and live performances in the garden. 

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour
Photograph: Courtesy Dr. Fern's Gin Parlour

8. Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central

Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour has an impressive collection of over 250 premium gins. So if you’re a gin fan, this is the best place to be. It is an excellent place for a casual tipple. On top of a fantastic variety of G&Ts, Dr Fern’s offers an array of imaginative libations, and staff are happy to accommodate specific requests from more discerning customers.

Foxglove
Photograph: Courtesy Foxglove

9. Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

A sister establishment to Dr Fern’s, Foxglove is another hidden affair as the entrance is disguised behind an umbrella shop. The venue is a lively and convivial spot for a drink, bites, and live music. Go further in, and you'll end up in another hidden space called Frank’s Library where you can expect premium cocktails and potent barrel-aged tipples.

Honky Tonks Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Honky Tonks Tavern

10. Honky Tonks Tavern

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Honky Tonks Tavern is a restaurant, wine, and cocktail bar from the group behind Shady Acres. It attracts a trendy crowd that spills onto the outdoor space, especially on busy nights, so you're bound to meet new people and make new friends. Enjoy easy-breezy happy hours, and sip on cocktails that include long drinks, spritzes, and highballs that people can enjoy at the large u-shaped bar. 

Thirsty for more?

