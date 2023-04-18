35 Best bars in Central

Tucked away above Luk Yu Tea House on Stanley Street, 25:00 (pronounced as Twenty Fifth Hour) is a speakeasy-style bar headed by the talented mixologist Kenzo Lee, who's honed his skills at some of the top bars in Hong Kong. The drinks here are inspired by the concept of time, and they serve a cocktail-tasting menu using culinary techniques to present impressive drinks. Whether you're on a romantic date or just out for a night on the town, 25:00 is the perfect hidden spot to nurse a drink in the CBD.