Get ready to explore the trendy and vibrant neighbourhood of Mid-Levels. Nestled just above Central on the slope of one of the highest points on Hong Kong Island, its prime location makes the area one of the most sought-after spots in the city. The vicinity is well-connected to the rest of Hong Kong and is filled with artisanal cafes and restaurants, museums, and stunning parks that draw visitors from all corners of the city. Keep reading to discover how to make the most of this vibrant neighbourhood.

EAT DRINK THINGS TO DO STAY

What are the Mid-Levels known for?

The Mid-Levels is known to be a quiet residential area with a quick commute to the CBD.

Why do the locals love it?

The Mid-Levels is located between the mountains and a gastronomic haven, giving you the best of both worlds. A short hike up and you’ll find yourself getting lost in nature, only to end up at the Peak to take in panoramic views of the city. A short walk down will give you access to a myriad of restaurants, art galleries, and interesting shops.

How do I get to Mid-Levels?

The easiest way to come here is to take the MTR to Central and then ride the iconic Mid-Levels escalator to go up. There are also minibuses that will take you to Caine Road.

Map of Mid-Levels

If you only do one thing

Ride the famous Mid-Levels Escalators, the world's longest outdoor covered escalator system, people watch, and enjoy the cityscape of the neighbourhood’s winding streets and alleys.