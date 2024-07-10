On July 10, one-Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Ando is celebrating its fourth anniversary by holding a special family dinner ($2,020 per person), where chef Agustin will be joined by fellow award-winning chefs – Manav Tuli from reimagined Indian restaurant Leela, Antimo Maria Merone from fine dining Italian venue Estro, and Ricardo Chaneton from Latin American eatery Mono.



During this celebratory meal, diners will get to savour a multicultural menu consisting of refined dishes from each chef’s specialised cuisine. The meal will kick off with light appetisers such as Leela’s lotus root chaat, followed by Estro’s tuna with capers and tomato, Ando’s corn textures with karasumi bottarga, and a langoustine dish from Mono.



The meal then progresses with a series of family-style sharing dishes. Firstly, chef Merone will present pasta mista with crustaceans, Amalfi lemon, and basil; then chef Agustin will whip up kinmedai fish served with roasted peppers and peanut chilli sauce, while chef Chaneton offers guests a sumptuous portion of lamb saddle. To conclude the savouries, chef Tuli is set to please with a luxurious lobster biryani. Be sure to leave room for dessert and loosen your belt, as the exclusive feast will wrap up with a celebratory cake. Book your tables for the anniversary dinner on Ando’s website now.