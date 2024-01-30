Cherry blossoms
Japan is a popular holiday destination for many Hongkongers, especially when it's cherry blossom season. But did you know that Hong Kong has its very own sakura season too? These pink blooms will start to blossom in Feb/March when the weather gets warmer. If you're not travelling anytime soon, visiting these destinations below might just be the next best thing.
Where to go:
- Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
- Chek Lap Kok South Road, Tung Chung
- Tai Po Waterfront Park
- Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tseung Kwan O
- Rotary Park, Tai Mo Shan Country Park
- Kwan Kung Pavilion, Cheung Chau