Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong International Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong's most beautiful flower spots to visit

We like big blooms and we cannot lie

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

We may live in a concrete jungle but nature has its way of enlightening us with its pops of colour. From dreamy pink cherry blossoms to fields of sunflowers, we've sorted out a list of flowers that bloom during different seasons and the best places to find them. Check them out below.

RECOMMENDED: For alternative outdoor activities, check out our list of the best hikes in Hong Kong.

The best flower spots to visit in Hong Kong

Cherry blossoms
Photograph: Courtesy Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden

Cherry blossoms

Japan is a popular holiday destination for many Hongkongers, especially when it's cherry blossom season. But did you know that Hong Kong has its very own sakura season too? These pink blooms will start to blossom in Feb/March when the weather gets warmer. If you're not travelling anytime soon, visiting these destinations below might just be the next best thing.

Where to go:
- Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
- Chek Lap Kok South Road, Tung Chung
- Tai Po Waterfront Park
- Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tseung Kwan O
- Rotary Park, Tai Mo Shan Country Park
- Kwan Kung Pavilion, Cheung Chau

Golden trumpet
Photograph: Courtesy Gov HK

Golden trumpet

Filling parks and green spaces with a sea of vibrant yellow, the golden trumpet (also called yellow pui) usually blooms during springtime around March or April. They are native to regions in Central and South America but can be found in parks all across the city. The flowering period is usually around one to two weeks so don't miss your chance to see them!

Where to go:
- Nam Cheong Park, Sham Shui Po
- Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Tseung Kwan O
- Airport Golden Trumpet Trail, Chek Lap Kok (near HKIA Historical Garden)

Advertising
Hydrangea
Photograph: Iris Lo

Hydrangea

Hydrangea flowers usually bloom from April to June every year at the Victoria Peak Garden. Formerly an alternate residence for the British Governor of Hong Kong, today’s Victoria Peak Garden is open to the public with its large green field, colonial-style huts, and a Victorian gazebo. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than settling down for a picnic among these purple, blue, and pink blooms.

Where to go: 
- Victoria Peak Garden, The Peak
- Tai Po Waterfront Park, Tai Po
- Tin Shui Wai Park, Tin Shui Wai

Red cotton tree
Photograph: Shutterstock

Red cotton tree

Commonly known in Cantonese as 'hero tree', Hong Kong’s cotton trees are known for their straight, tall trunk that stands like a hero all year round. Spring is its most beautiful time to see its red flowers bloom, and when it fruits in May, the white fibres inside the ripe capsules break and scatter into the wind, making for a romantic 'snowy' scenery.

Where to go:
Hong Kong Park, Central
- Shek Kong Barracks, Yuen Long
Lai Chi Kok Park

Advertising
Bauhinia
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bauhinia

As the emblem of Hong Kong, Bauhinia is a beautiful hybrid flower of vibrant colours, sometimes referred to as the Hong Kong orchid. Although now cultivated in many areas, it is said that the striking purplish red flower was first discovered in the late 19th century by a French Catholic Missionary near Pok Fu Lam. Catch them coming alive with colours from November to March.

Where to go:
- Kowloon Tsai Park, Kowloon City
- Quarry Bay Park
Tai Po Waterfront Park

Water Hyacinth
Photograph: Shutterstock

Water Hyacinth

For something that's truly unique, make your way up to Yuen Long's Shing Uk Tsuen. Filling up the area with a sea of purple water hyacinth between May and October, many locals cyclers would trek their way through the village just to witness the flowers bloom. Fun fact: water hyacinth grow, blossom, and wilt all in just a day! Unfortunately, there's no exact time on when they start to blossom, but it's best to try and catch them early on in the day.

Where to go:
- Shing Uk Tsuen, Yuen Long

Advertising
Sunflowers
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sunflowers

Tucked away in San Tin, Yuen Long, lies a 7,000-square-foot flower farm called Shun Sum Yuen. Come May or June to August, expect to see yellow, gold, orange, and even red sunflowers originating from Japan and the Netherlands. Seeing them standing tall underneath the blue skies can be a real sight for sore eyes, but if you want to walk among the tall flower field, there’s a small fee to pay that goes towards maintaining the flower farm.

 

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.