灣仔海濱夜市
Photograph: Courtesy Victoria Waters

Best night markets in Hong Kong

After-dark delights

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Hong Kong is home to a vast array of excellent bars, but if you're looking to spend your evenings booze-free, you'll be happy to know that there are numerous night markets in the city that can keep you happily entertained. Check out these vibrant markets around town.

K-Farm Pet Night Market
Photograph: Courtesy SlainteHK

K-Farm Pet Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Kennedy Town

Held at the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town, the K-Farm Pet Night Market has a range of booths offering everything from eco-friendly products to home essentials and items for your pets. Apart from shopping, visitors can also enjoy a series of performances, game booths, handicraft workshops, and more. Highlights include a special Latin dance live performance, belly dancing, talks on volunteering, and two adoption days on November 4 and 5!

La Serre Busking
Photograph: Shutterstock

La Serre Busking

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

On November 4 and 18, Western steakhouse La Serre will be partnering up with local singers and musicians to host a busking night along the Kwun Tong promenade near Vessel 02. Enjoy live music under the stars as you chill along the harbourfront, or head over to La Serre for a meal with an excellent sea view.

Latin Night

  • Things to do
  • Kwun Tong

Groove to the beat at Latin Night this November 10. Featuring a 970sq m outdoor dance pool and an outdoor market featuring food and drink booths, visitors will be able to enjoy exciting dance performances of chacha, rumba, and bachata; along with a free bachata dance workshop hosted by professional instructor Winson Cheung at Bachata Viva HK.

WeWa Ocean Carnival 2023
Wan Chai Promenade I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

WeWa Ocean Carnival 2023

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

The Hong Kong Playground Association will be hosting a watersports-themed carnival at the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai. Prepare for over 20 different stalls that will keep the atmosphere buzzing from day to night and enjoy thrilling activities such as the nighttime stand-up paddleboard yoga experience, water sports-themed games, workshops, a mega water pool, and more!

