Best night markets in Hong Kong

Held at the Belcher Bay Promenade in Kennedy Town, the K-Farm Pet Night Market has a range of booths offering everything from eco-friendly products to home essentials and items for your pets. Apart from shopping, visitors can also enjoy a series of performances, game booths, handicraft workshops, and more. Highlights include a special Latin dance live performance, belly dancing, talks on volunteering, and two adoption days on November 4 and 5!
Hong Kong is home to a vast array of excellent bars, but if you're looking to spend your evenings booze-free, you'll be happy to know that there are numerous night markets in the city that can keep you happily entertained. Check out these vibrant markets around town.
