Ma On Shan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best places to see silvergrass in Hong Kong

Soak in the beautiful scenery this autumn

Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
&
Tommy Yu
Autumn is the onset of hiking season, with silvergrass fields coming alive in October and November. The dancing grass blades create a cascade of rippling waves, drawing in many shutterbugs and hikers around this time of year. Keep reading to discover the most picture-perfect silvergrass fields in Hong Kong.

A few words before you go: hike to the best of your ability, don’t litter, and stay safe!

RECOMMENDED: Make the most out of the season and visit the best places to see autumn leaves in Hong Kong.

Where to see silvergrass in Hong Kong

Sunset Peak
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sunset Peak

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Sunset Peak is a well-known picturesque spot on the third-highest mountain in Hong Kong. In autumn, the mountaintop is all bestrewn with silvergrass flaunting its wave-like dance. The romantic landscape has not only attracted photography enthusiasts but also provided stunning backdrops for many music videos. While there, don't miss the small stone houses called 'Lan Tau Ying'. The storied architecture was allegedly built by the missionaries in 1920 and used as a place of resort.

How to get thereTake Bus 3M or 11 from Tung Chung Station Bus Terminus to Pak Kung Au

Read more
Tung Yeung Shan
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tung Yeung Shan

If you’ve already been to Sunset Peak, try Tung Yeung Shan! Embedded in Ma On Shan Country Park, Tung Yeung Shan has an elevation of 533 metres and a golden-yellow expanse of silvergrass in autumn. The tossing reeds are worthy of your snaps, in addition to the sweeping views of Sai Kung. Two trails connect to Tung Yeung Shan, and it takes about three to four hours to get there and back. Fei Ngo Shan Road is an easier trail to take on, while the Tseng Lan Shue trail is more challenging but offers a better view.

How to get there:
Easy trail: Take Minibus 1 from Telford Garden to Fei Ngo Shan Road. Continue along the road after hop-off
Intermediate trail: Take Bus 91, 91M, or 92 to Tseng Lan Shue, and head along Wilson Trail Section 4
Beginner trail: Hail a taxi to Gilwell Campsite. Head in the direction of Wilson Trail for 10 minutes

Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Old Lei Yue Mun Quarry
Photograph: Shutterstock

Old Lei Yue Mun Quarry

Old Lei Yue Mun Quarry once played an important role in Hong Kong’s mining industry. After it was abandoned, nature claimed back the territory with the lush blooms of reed grass, whose resemblance to silvergrass has made this site no less a picture-worthy spot. The vast expanse of reed grass, the age-worn stone houses, and the towering mountain most definitely make this place an aesthetically-pleasing photo spot.

How to get there: From Yau Tau MTR Station (Exit A2), head to Lei Yue Mun Seafood Bazaar and cross Lei Yue Mun Tin Hau Temple to get there

Tai Mo Shan
Tai Mo Shan I Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Mo Shan

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan, rises 957 metres above sea level. The cloud-capped summit looks out on the running hills of New Territories. Aside from the sunrise and sunset, the seasonal silvergrass is also a must-see attraction. The hike starts at Tai Mo Shan Country Park Visitor Centre and ends at Weather Radar Station, with silvergrass fields tossing along the way. The exclusive autumn views are memorable and worthy of your snaps.  

How to get there: Take Bus 51 from Tsuen Wan Station bus stop to Tai Mo Shan Country Park

Read more
West Buffalo Hill
Photograph: Shutterstock

West Buffalo Hill

Rising 604 metres above sea level, West Buffalo Hill is one of the best places in the city to see silvergrass. It's also famous for its 'Rock Window', a prominent geological feature where cliffside boulders are heaped up to leave a small hole, making it a famous photo spot for hikers. However, the hike up West Buffalo Hill is steep and rough without directional signs, so it is not recommended for beginners.

How to get there: Take Bus 83K from Shatin Central Bus Terminus to Wong Nai Tau Public Transport Interchange, then walk to Fa Sam Hang

Kuk Po
Photograph: Flickr/Colin Tsoi

Kuk Po

Kuk Po is a serene spot in the North New Territories. Although there’s no silver grass, the boundless reed grass is no less photogenic. The section from Puk Keng to Kuk Po is easy, with mangroves scattered along the way, and the abandoned old house looks out to the romantic sea of reeds. Mind you that it’s best to watch the reed from afar and never tread into the villagers’ fields.

How to get there: From Fanling MTR Station (Exit C), take Minibus 56K to the Luk Keng terminus

Ngong Ping (Ma On Shan)
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ngong Ping (Ma On Shan)

Ma On Shan’s Ngong Ping boasts one of Hong Kong’s uncommon sights – the plateau, with a pavilion to enjoy a bird’s eye view of Sai Kung. Many people go camping or paragliding here. In autumn, the place is brimming with fluffy silvergrass, perfect for your Instagram snaps. You can also get a fantastic view from the neighbouring Pyramid Hill, but the climb can be rough and rugged, so it’s best for the more experienced hikers.

How to get there: From Ma On Shan Yiu On Estate, take Resident Bus NR84 to Ma On Shan Tsuen terminus and continue along Ma On Shan Country Trail

