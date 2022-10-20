Best places to see silvergrass in Hong Kong

Sunset Peak is a well-known picturesque spot on the third-highest mountain in Hong Kong. In autumn, the mountaintop is all bestrewn with silvergrass flaunting its wave-like dance. The romantic landscape has not only attracted photography enthusiasts but also provided stunning backdrops for many music videos. While there, don't miss the small stone houses called 'Lan Tau Ying'. The storied architecture was allegedly built by the missionaries in 1920 and used as a place of resort.
How to get there: Take Bus 3M or 11 from Tung Chung Station Bus Terminus to Pak Kung Au