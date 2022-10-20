Best places to see silvergrass in Hong Kong

Autumn is the onset of hiking season, with silvergrass fields coming alive in October and November. The dancing grass blades create a cascade of rippling waves, drawing in many shutterbugs and hikers around this time of year. Keep reading to discover the most picture-perfect silvergrass fields in Hong Kong.

A few words before you go: hike to the best of your ability, don’t litter, and stay safe!

