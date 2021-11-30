Hong Kong
Discovery Bay, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this December

Ready to end the year on a high?

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
The last month of the year has finally arrived! That means it's time for Christmas feasts, advent calendars, and festive light displays – all whilst practising social distancing regulations, of course. Read on to enjoy the best of the Yuletide season and follow our guide to the best things to do in Hong Kong throughout the month, there's something for everyone – even Grinches!

RECOMMENDED: Get into the festive mood and deck the halls at home with all sorts of shimmery Christmas decorations!

Best things to see and do this month

Gluestick and Chivas presents: Wet & Wild
Photograph: Courtesy Gluestick

Gluestick and Chivas presents: Wet & Wild

  • Music
  • Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Wong Chuk Hang

This December 3, Gluestick is partnering up with Chivas XV to host Wet & Wild, a concert featuring six local rap artists and groups including The Low Mays, ProdiG, Billy Choi, $alty Chick, Ango and YPU. Join them at the Applause Pavilion in Ocean Park for an evening of banging tunes that span from trap and hip-hop to R&B, emo-rap, auto-tuned pop and everything in between. It's a must-go for fans of the local hip-hop scene!

White Christmas Street Fair 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties

White Christmas Street Fair 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Quarry Bay

The famous White Christmas Street Fair is finally back! Held for four consecutive days from December 2 to 5, the festive fair will transform Tong Chong Street into 'Santa’s Whimsical Factory', set to immerse visitors in a reimagined Christmas experience inspired by the Taikoo Sugar Refinery. Highlights include a series of themed special attractions, 30 shopping booths featuring local vendors, seasonal handicraft workshops – including neon light twisting, Spanish rock candy crafting, bath bomb building, and upcycled-wood painting – a series of heart-warming performances, as well as mouthwatering food and drinks (takeaway only). 

Time Out Bar Awards 2021
Time Out Hong Kong

Time Out Bar Awards 2021

  • Nightlife
  • Central

We're back to doing what we do best: throwing a damn good party. The Time Out Bar Awards returns for its fourth year to recognise the amazing talent and hard work that goes into the city’s drinks scene.

Times are a changin'. This year, we're introducing new awards and are inviting some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel to help us crown the winners in 14 categories. Together with our editors, they will sip, slurp, and stumble their way through all of Hong Kong's many excellent establishments. It is an arduous job, but someone's gotta do it. Click here to see the full list of Time Out Bar Awards 2021 nominees. Winners will be announced on December 7 at our official venue partner Zuma Hong Kong.

(Please note that all tickets have now been sold out)

Skin in the game
Photograph: Courtesy Gallery HZ

Skin in the game

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

Skin in the game is a group exhibition that depicts the complexity of womanhood in today's ambiguous world. Through a collection of mixed-media paintings by Ewa Budka, Javier Martin & Ewelina Skowrońska, and photography works by Chong-Il Woo, the exhibition invites viewers to explore the ideas of female outer and inner beauty, how women are shown in social media, advertising, and in daily life, as well as what women need to give to be considered 'beautiful' in today's society.

Teleport presents Experium, an immersive art experience
Photograph: Courtesy Teleport

Teleport presents Experium, an immersive art experience

  • Things to do
  • Central

Step into another world and discover a ground-breaking immersive art experience at Teleport’s first-ever Experium in Hong Kong. Happening from November 23, 2021, until February 28, 2022, the 5,000sq. ft interactive museum located at 11/F, The L Place, 139 Queen’s Road, Central, will take you on a sensorial journey featuring multimedia works from ​​a team of new-media artists from Netherlands, Russia, Australia, and the U.S. Designed exclusively for Teleport, the installations, fractal art, and interactive digital projections showcase state-of-the-art tech using artificial intelligence, kinetics, augmented reality, computational design, and 3D hyper-real sound. 

Highlights from the exhibit include ‘Cybercity’, a 10-minute fractal film featuring an otherworldly cinematic future created by award-winning Amsterdam based digital artist Julius Horsthuis with musical scoring by American film composer David Levy; and ‘Presense’, a 360-degree audiovisual installation created by renowned media art collective Media Tribe based in St Petersburg. 

Tickets (regular $300-$500; students $250-$450) can only be booked online and are non-refundable. Upon purchasing your ticket, you must register for a digital boarding pass and present this before entry. Photography for personal use is encouraged when you visit the exhibition, but using flash is prohibited so as not to disrupt the installation. You can share your experiences online using the hashtag #weteleport. 

Get in on the action, and don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Tickets are available for purchase today. Visit weteleport.com for more information. 

The Quarantine Era by Jacky Tsai
Photograph: Courtesy Contemporary by Angela Li/Jacky Tsai

The Quarantine Era by Jacky Tsai

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

The Quarantine Era is a solo exhibition by London-based Chinese pop artist Jacky Tsai. Renowned for his interplay of Chinese and Western cultures, Tsai often creates his work using traditional Chinese techniques – including porcelain, Suzhou embroidery, lacquer carving and hand-crafted screen prints – and presents them with a unique, contemporary Western twist. In this new body of works, Tsai utilises his visual language to invite his viewers to reflect upon the global pandemic with a new perspective.

Discovery Bay Sunday Market
Photograph: Cara Hung

Discovery Bay Sunday Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Discovery Bay

Support local businesses and shop for hidden gems at the Christmas edition of Discovery Bay Sunday Markets! Organised by Handmade Hong Kong, the market welcomes all shoppers to browse through a wide selection of handmade products and unique, locally-made goods. There's also plenty of eatery options along with a gorgeous seaside view to make it a great day out. 

Minions Run Hong Kong
Photograph: Instagram/@minions_run

Minions Run Hong Kong

  • Sport and fitness
  • West Kowloon

Bello! If you're a fan of these yellow banana-loving scoundrels and would love any excuse to get in a good workout, then sign up for the Minions Run! Held on December 19, the Minions Run Hong Kong will take participants around the West Kowloon Cultural District in three different race categories – Individual (4KM, 2KM, 1KM); Team of two (4KM, 2KM); and Family Team of two (1KM). Apart from the race itself, there will also be Minions-themed game booths, photo opts with Kevin, Stuart, and Bob, along with a ton of limited-edition merch! 

Vivek Mahbubani: Humour Along My Hairline
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

Vivek Mahbubani: Humour Along My Hairline

  • Things to do
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Award-winning stand-up comedian, Vivek Mahbubani, will be having his long-awaited solo comedy show at Ocean Park's Applause Pavilion on December 21. As one of Hong Kong's funniest local legends, Mahbubani is widely known for cracking jokes about Hong Kong life in both Cantonese and English. For this upcoming show, the comedian will take you on a laugh-packed journey travelling through his life at different stages of his hairline – from his Indian upbringing in a predominantly Chinese community to genuine battles with his health despite laughter being his best medicine. Tickets are available on livenation.hk, so grab yours now!

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market
Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La Hong Kong

The Island Shangri-La Christmas Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Admiralty

Get into the festive spirit this season at the Island Shangri-La Christmas Market. The market will feature limited-edition items for purchase including intricately-crafted Christmas Nutcrackers, beautiful Nutcracker snow globes – where all of its proceeds will be donated to the Heep Hong Society – and chocolate bars with hidden 'Golden Tickets' that could win you an afternoon tea for two or whole cakes from Island Shangri-La. While browsing between the European-inspired market stalls, visitors will also be able to enjoy hot chocolate and mulled wine, as well as festive treats such as gingerbread featuring motifs of the Hong Kong skyline, Christmas pudding with aged mandarin peel, mince pies, and toffee apples.

Stanley Plaza Wild West Adventure Christmas Market 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Plaza

Stanley Plaza Wild West Adventure Christmas Market 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Stanley

Celebrate in merriment as Stanley Plaza's highly-anticipated Christmas Market returns this winter with a 'Wild West' makeover! Taking place over three consecutive weekends as well as the Christmas holidays (December 11-12, 18-19, 24-27), the Wild West Adventure Christmas Market features over 60 stalls offering festive goodies from brands like Blue Bottle Coffee, Perfume Trees Gin, Marquise De Sevigne, Lifetastic and many more. 

Adding to the jolly vibes, there'll also be plenty of photogenic spots, festive games, a Santa meet-and-greet, and a gold rush game where participants will have the chance to win a pure gold ingot!

Free shuttle buses between Stanley Plaza and various districts on the Island side will be available during the event period, while those who are driving can reserve a parking spot in advance (first-come, first-served basis) via the ‘Park & Dine’ mobile app.

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Food Expo

Hong Kong Food Festival 2021

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Wan Chai

Satisfy your food cravings this winter as the Hong Kong Food Festival returns in December. For five days in a row, visitors will be introduced to all kinds of international snacks, luxury wines, and food products from countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and South-East Asia. There will also be numerous local Hong Kong brands debuting at the fair this year. As always, there'll be lots of special discounts and bargains on offer, so come prepared!

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Concert 2021
Photograph: Courtesy HKTB/Mirror

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Concert 2021

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • West Kowloon

Ready to ring in the New Year? This December 31, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is organising a special Hong Kong New Year Countdown Concert at the Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District. On the night, there will be a string of performances by Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror, chart-topping artists such as Aga, Gin Lee, and Alfred Hui, along with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. All that plus the stunning view of Victoria Harbour, what better way to ring in the New Year?

Christmas Terminal at Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Christmas Terminal at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Harbour City is honing in on the festivities this year with a joyful Christmas Terminal. Get ready for departure at the Candy Cane gates where cookie penguin and other cookie-shaped animals are set to take off, follow the cookie bears and pass through the grand Baggage Conveyor Belt lighting tunnel, and don't forget to pick up limited-edition cookie souvenirs such as cushions, multi-purpose ornaments, passport holders, luggage tags and other travel gadgets at the Christmas Gift Shop!

Harbour City is also collaborating with online booking platform Klook to offer a Charity Photo Zone, where visitors can have their photos taken upon a small donation of $10 to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Click here to make a booking.

Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk
Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk

Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Step into the Frozen Snowy Wonderland at Citywalk this Christmas and pay a visit to Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Aside from hanging out with the icy princesses in the frozen crystal garden, visitors can also head inside their magnificent palace and immerse themselves in an icy infinity room filled with mirrors, or make a wish by the four-metre-tall Christmas tree adorned with adorable Olaf ornaments. Don't forget to stop by the pop-up store featuring new Frozen souvenirs!

Orient Express is coming to town at IFC Mall
Photograph: Courtesy IFC Mall

Orient Express is coming to town at IFC Mall

  • Things to do
  • Central

This Christmas, IFC Mall is collaborating with the legendary Orient Express to transport every visitor to a world of wonder and festivity. Grab yourself a train ticket and head inside the Grand Central Station, before stepping aboard the iconic midnight blue train carriage to relive the experience of travellers who once boarded the train. Visitors will also get to learn more about Orient Express' fascinating heritage through valuable artefacts, vintage displays, old images, and historical documents in and around the station. Don't forget to grab yourself a limited-edition postcard and check in at designated spots to receive a special souvenir penny! From past to present, East to West, satisfy your wanderlust and be whisked away on an unforgettable railroad journey this winter.

Christmas Joy House at Landmark
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark

Christmas Joy House at Landmark

  • Things to do
  • Central

Landmark is known for its spectacular festive display every year, and 2021 is no different. Hop on down to the Christmas Joyful House where Teddy Paws, Dinoshaun, and Pink Bobos are waiting for you to get the party started! Featuring a 28-metre long Christmas train soaring in the air,  a rainbow-coloured Slinky Slide, VR and interactive games,  a 3.3-metre high Teddy Paws and much, much more, there's plenty to get excited about at Landmark this year.

In addition, Landmark has also partnered with three charitable organisations this year – the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong, and Mind HK – to offer visitors a chance to buy meaningful Christmas gifts for friends and family. All proceeds from the merchandise, charity booth, as well as the sale of stage and digital experiences, will be donated to the designated benevolent charity partners. Click here for more info about the display and how you can take part in different activities.

Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Yoho Mall

Christmas Mysterious Journey at Yoho Mall

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

Yoho Mall is turning into a forest wonderland this season from November 13 to January 2. From a giant interactive Wishing Light Gem to a six-metre-tall Aurora Glass Christmas Tree and a 15-metre-long Fairy Starlight Wishing Corridor, there are tons of photo spots located at the atrium of the mall as well as the Yoho Urban Farm. In addition, there will also be a handicraft market on designated weekends featuring 20 homegrown brands as well as Christmas workshops to make your very own festive photo frame and Christmas sand bottles.

Sparkling Wonderland by Pucky
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square

Sparkling Wonderland by Pucky

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

It's going to be a magical Christmas at Times Square as the mall join forces with local artist and toy designer Pucky, creator of the popular Pucky fairies’ blind boxes series. From now until January 2, 2022, the Sparkling Wonderland by Pucky has transformed the outdoor area of Times Square into an enchanting Christmas forest filled with luminous trees, interactive installations, a seven-metre-tall Pucky Christmas tree, and a giant 3.5 metre-tall space cat that serves as the forest’s guardian.

Visitors can also head inside Santa POKO’s House and perch on bean bag chairs while admiring six Pucky sketches hanging on the wall; explore Pucky’s Fantasy Time Tunnel which showcases over 500 pieces of precious original artworks, including the launch of six limited-edition characters; and take a gorgeous selfie using Pucky’s first AR filter. Last but not least, visitors can redeem a beautiful Pucky x Times Square 2022 Calendar (an illustrative calendar exclusively designed for Times Square) upon spending a designated amount at Times Square from December 11, 2021 to January 2, 2022.  

Disney Classics Library at Olympian City
Photograph: Courtesy Olympian City

Disney Classics Library at Olympian City

  • Things to do
  • Tai Kok Tsui

Relive your most beloved Disney classic at Olympian City's Disney Classics Library. Featuring five interactive experience zones – The Jungle Party, The Circus Experience, The Dream Code, The Adventure Theatre, and Life in Woods Snapshots – visitors will be tasked with completing fun challenges with their favourite Disney characters from Lion King, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and Bambi. In addition, there will also be a pop-up store offering over 100 Disney products, including exclusive items, as well as an interactive AR game where players will have to explore Olympian City, complete missions, and collect Disney characters in order to redeem a limited-edition Disney notebook!

Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels this year! Working in collaboration with local illustrator Missquai, the Whimsical Wonderland features a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and other larger-than-life whimsical elements at the DB Plaza; a set of five-metre-tall playful teaware with a Christmas tree and other inviting set-ups over at DB North; along with more seasonal decorations embellishing the coastal Love Locks Promenade – perfect for love birds.

Disney Winter Celebration
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Disney Winter Celebration

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

In celebration of Disney+ arriving in Hong Kong, seven Sino Malls – Tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, China Hong Kong City, and Sino Plaza – together with Lee Tung Avenue, are teaming up with Disney for a festive Disney Winter Celebration. From November 11 onwards, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre will light up their 4,000sq m multimedia wall, which features 82,000 colour-changing LED bulbs, with animations of different Disney characters, while Mody Lane will be decorated with Disney-themed Christmas lights. While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic with the festive lights and upload your photo on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SinoMalls2021 for a chance to win the 'Most Liked Photo Award', the 'Most Creative Photo Award', as well as amazing Disney prizes.

Hong Kong WinterFest Christmas Town
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Hong Kong WinterFest Christmas Town

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon

Feel the enchanting Christmas magic and head towards the glimmering lights of Christmas Town at West Kowloon’s Art Park. Designed after the fantasy town of Colmar, France – which also inspired Howl’s Moving Castle, a world-acclaimed animated picture directed by Hayao Miyazaki – the Christmas Town features a towering 20-metre-tall Christmas tree (that's more than six storeys!) complete with festive music and lighting effects. What's more, the soaring centrepiece is surrounded by eight Santa Lodges, each with its own bedazzling Christmas trees, golden reindeer and antique lampposts. Matched with the stunning backdrop of the Victoria Harbour, it's the ideal spot for a picture-perfect moment this holiday.

Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery
Photograph: Courtesy MCP

Crayon Shin-chan x Chocolate Rain at MCP Central & Discovery

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Celebrate the festive season with Crayon Shin-chan and local brand Chocolate Rain as they partner up to bring an exciting winter wonderland to MCP Central and MCP Discovery! Helping you scratch that travel itch for Japan, this snow-filled Christmas display features various check-in points that replicate different landmarks in Japan, including Mount Fuji, Oshi Castle in Saitama Prefecture, the snowy lands of Sapporo, Beppu's famous onsens, and more. There'll also be a game zone, a pop-up shop, and a meet and greet session with Crayon Shin-chan and Chocolate Rain's Fatina character for five consecutive Sundays starting from November 21 (2pm to 4pm) as well as over the Christmas public holidays. 

The Stallery x Carnaby Fair: Sub9ture
Photograph: Courtesy The Stallery

The Stallery x Carnaby Fair: Sub9ture

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

The Stallery has partnered up with Carnaby Fair to present Sub9ture, an exhibition featuring seven capsule collections by some of Hong Kong's most brilliant creators, including Ernest Chang, Mr Yim Chiu Tong – aka The Plumber King (渠王), Boms, DaddyBoy, Cynthia Luk, Son of Fire Month and Metal Day (丁月金日子) and Muschi. Running from now to February 13, 2022, the gallery space will be transformed into a creative studio, where visitors are invited to explore the diverse sub-cultures of Hong Kong through the perspective of each featured artist. Works on show include digital installations, large-scale displays, interactive experiences, NFTs, as well as wearable art such as caps and t-shirts. 

Apart from artworks inside the gallery, there is also a striking collaborative graffiti on the façade of The Stallery created by The Plumber King and Boms. Not only does the cross-generational artwork celebrate the culture of Hong Kong street art, but it also symbolises the unity of modern and traditional graffiti art. Best of all, visitors can also contribute to the wall by tagging it with specially designed cartoon stickers created by Ernest Chan!

Love in the Dream
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery

Love in the Dream

  • Art
  • Central

10 Chancery Lane Gallery is turning 20 years old, and to celebrate, they've put together a fascinating group exhibition titled Love in the Dream. Featuring 44 artists that embody the gallery’s core mission and enduring anchors, as well as its visions for the future, the exhibition has especially transformed the gallery into a series of individual salon-style spaces where the artists' works are presented. From wall art to photography to an entire area dedicated to Hong Kong’s iconic Frog King Kwok, the exhibition is a must-visit for all art lovers in town.

Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion
Photograph: Courtesy Chanel

Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A treat for fashionistas, the Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion is an exhibition dedicated to showcasing the importance of the preservation of craft from some of the most legendary houses and designers around the world. Carefully curated by world-renowned fashion stylist and editor, Carine Roitfeld, the exhibition will feature rare and masterful works from renowned design houses, including Balenciaga, Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Iris van Herpen, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, and Valentino, as well as works by avant-garde designers such as Richard Quinn and Tom Van der Borght, and one-of-a-kind pieces from Roitfeld's own private collection. Held from December 13 to February 14, 2022 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre, the glamorous showcase will give all fashion lovers a chance to discover the beauty of couture craftsmanship and the dedication it takes to carry on the time-honoured heritage.

Life Photo Studio II Colour Therapy
Photograph: Courtesy Life Photo Studio

Life Photo Studio II Colour Therapy

  • Art
  • Sheung Wan

Back by popular demand, the famous Korean Life Photo Studio exhibition – which debuted in Hong Kong earlier in May this year – returns to the city from December 1 to February 27!

Its Korean name, which translates to 'Life Shot' in English, is a Korean phrase that describes one's most beautiful and precious photo. Building on this concept, the Life Photo Studio exhibition launched in Korea in 2016 to offer visitors a self-service “photo-taking amusement park”. Featuring aesthetically pleasing and highly photogenic booths with professional lighting and illumination, the exhibition allows visitors to take impeccable photos with just a simple tap on their phones. 

There will be a total of 20 photo booths at the exhibition with the theme of 'Colour Therapy' – so expect plenty of bold and vibrant colours – and there'll even be special Pet Days (twice a week) where you can bring your fur babies along and dress them up in adorable Hanbok! Early bird passes are available for sale ($128 upwards) from now until November 19 on Klook. The first 7,770 customers will receive a 15 percent discount, so grab them before they're all gone.

 

