Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this December

We're back to doing what we do best: throwing a damn good party. The Time Out Bar Awards returns for its fourth year to recognise the amazing talent and hard work that goes into the city’s drinks scene.

Times are a changin'. This year, we're introducing new awards and are inviting some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel to help us crown the winners in 14 categories. Together with our editors, they will sip, slurp, and stumble their way through all of Hong Kong's many excellent establishments. It is an arduous job, but someone's gotta do it. Click here to see the full list of Time Out Bar Awards 2021 nominees. Winners will be announced on December 7 at our official venue partner Zuma Hong Kong.

(Please note that all tickets have now been sold out)