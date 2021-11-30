Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this December

This December 3, Gluestick is partnering up with Chivas XV to host Wet & Wild, a concert featuring six local rap artists and groups including The Low Mays, ProdiG, Billy Choi, $alty Chick, Ango and YPU. Join them at the Applause Pavilion in Ocean Park for an evening of banging tunes that span from trap and hip-hop to R&B, emo-rap, auto-tuned pop and everything in between. It's a must-go for fans of the local hip-hop scene!
The last month of the year has finally arrived! That means it's time for Christmas feasts, advent calendars, and festive light displays – all whilst practising social distancing regulations, of course. Read on to enjoy the best of the Yuletide season and follow our guide to the best things to do in Hong Kong throughout the month, there's something for everyone – even Grinches!
RECOMMENDED: Get into the festive mood and deck the halls at home with all sorts of shimmery Christmas decorations!