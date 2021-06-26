Funny Hong Kong memes only Hongkongers will understand
Hilarious memes to get you through a tough day
Ah, memes. Who doesn't love them? They are almost always relatable, and truth be told, it's a great way to avoid the realities of what's happening in the city right now. So, without further ado, here are some of our favourite memes that every Hongkonger will definitely understand. Enjoy!
Best Hong Kong memes only Hongkongers will understand
Over the moon
Can't wait for those CNY cake ads in October.
A Canto lesson
"Moana, trust me. He's definitely a semen guy".
Instagram bio
You know, so you can tell people that you've been to other countries and you're better than them.
Final destination
Especially the red ones – FTS.
The HK fragrance
Could this be the beginning of a new HK fragrance line? We'd like to propose the 'Wet Backalley' scent.
Red, white, and blue
Perfect for bulk buying, moving apartments, or if you've just murdered someone.
The Hong Kong drip
It's usually the latter, followed by a disgusted shiver while trying to wipe it off your head before it reaches your face.
The art of politeness
Every damn time. It works especially well if you sound majorly pissed too.
Hong Kong Girls
Can someone make a Hong Kong guy starter pack for us? Please?
A winter gathering
"Yes, auntie, I've gained significant weight and I am still single. Thank you for noticing."
Rice for life
It's a real (first-world) problem, we tell ya.
Don Don Donki
After listening to it on loop for an hour – it's not that bad.
And to finish it all off...
Yup, sounds about right.
