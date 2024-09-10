Fondly nicknamed Brother Ho, Cheung had an early start in the art of fiery serpentine dances and has been involved in the troupe for over 40 years. “I was born and raised in Tai Hang,” he smiled, “I joined the Fire Dragon activities when I was about 10 years old, and I’m now over 50.” Cheung first started as a lantern bearer before fully joining the Fire Dragon dancers at the age of 11. It wasn’t until 20 years ago that he began helping to organise the annual Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance.

“The previous troupe commander Brother Fai basically watched me grow up. He wanted to pass this tradition onto someone from my generation, so he recruited me to join.” Chan Dak-fai, the ex-troupe commander, passed away two years ago so Cheung took over to lead the troupe instead of letting this historical part of Hong Kong culture fade into the realm of memory.