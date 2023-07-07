Coasteering - a combination of the words 'coast' and 'mountaineering' – is an exhilarating sport that combines a variety of activities like climbing, swimming, scrambling, and cliff jumping. Imagine yourself navigating through the stunning coastline, tackling rugged terrain and encountering breathtaking views along the way. Coasteering provides the ultimate adrenaline rush for those eager to experience an outdoor adventure in the city.

With its stunning coastline and rugged terrain, Hong Kong offers a range of coasteering spots for beginners looking to experience this blood-pumping activity.

We caught up with HKOutsider, a community of passionate adventurers that promotes outdoor exploration in Hong Kong as a means to boost mental health and overall well-being. Together with the group’s founder and CEO, Roland Sharman, we joined them to experience coasteering in Hong Kong firsthand and to gather recommendations on the best coasteering spots for beginners in the city.

Read on to learn more about this thrilling sport, including essential information and helpful tips.

Click the video below for a glimpse of the coasteering experience in Hong Kong:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more adrenaline-pumping activities? Check out the best outdoor sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers.