Before you go
Remember, safety should always be a top priority. There are several important safety precautions and considerations to keep in mind before taking the plunge, especially if you’re a beginner. Using common sense will help ensure a safe and memorable experience.
• Go with a reputable coasteering guide or group. Coasteering is best done in a group or with a partner. If you are a beginner, it’s advisable to go with professional or expert guides who can provide proper instruction and equipment and ensure your safety. Click here for a list of outdoor adventure groups to join in Hong Kong
• Check the weather and tides. Pay close attention to the tide times, as coasteering becomes safer when there are no excessive tidal streams and swells. Swells occur when the wind transfers energy from the air to the water, causing the water to move up and down.
• Assess your abilities. Coasteering is a physically demanding sport. Be honest about your swimming and climbing abilities. Choose a coasteering route suitable for your skill level and fitness. Remember to know your limits.
• Respect the environment. You will be traversing a coastline which may have delicate ecosystems. Respect the wildlife, plants, and fragile habitats. Avoid disturbing wildlife, and never leave any litter behind.