  Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
    Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
  Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
    Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
  Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
    Coasteering in Tai Tam Bay
Coasteering in Hong Kong: Where to start your adventure as a beginner

Discover the thrilling outdoor sport of coasteering!

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Coasteering - a combination of the words 'coast' and 'mountaineering' – is an exhilarating sport that combines a variety of activities like climbing, swimming, scrambling, and cliff jumping. Imagine yourself navigating through the stunning coastline, tackling rugged terrain and encountering breathtaking views along the way. Coasteering provides the ultimate adrenaline rush for those eager to experience an outdoor adventure in the city. 

With its stunning coastline and rugged terrain, Hong Kong offers a range of coasteering spots for beginners looking to experience this blood-pumping activity.  

We caught up with HKOutsider, a community of passionate adventurers that promotes outdoor exploration in Hong Kong as a means to boost mental health and overall well-being. Together with the group’s founder and CEO, Roland Sharman, we joined them to experience coasteering in Hong Kong firsthand and to gather recommendations on the best coasteering spots for beginners in the city. 

Read on to learn more about this thrilling sport, including essential information and helpful tips.

Click the video below for a glimpse of the coasteering experience in Hong Kong:

Looking for more adrenaline-pumping activities? Check out the best outdoor sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers.  

Before you go

Remember, safety should always be a top priority. There are several important safety precautions and considerations to keep in mind before taking the plunge, especially if you’re a beginner. Using common sense will help ensure a safe and memorable experience.

• Go with a reputable coasteering guide or group. Coasteering is best done in a group or with a partner. If you are a beginner, it’s advisable to go with professional or expert guides who can provide proper instruction and equipment and ensure your safety. Click here for a list of outdoor adventure groups to join in Hong Kong
• Check the weather and tides. Pay close attention to the tide times, as coasteering becomes safer when there are no excessive tidal streams and swells. Swells occur when the wind transfers energy from the air to the water, causing the water to move up and down.
• Assess your abilities. Coasteering is a physically demanding sport. Be honest about your swimming and climbing abilities. Choose a coasteering route suitable for your skill level and fitness. Remember to know your limits.
• Respect the environment. You will be traversing a coastline which may have delicate ecosystems. Respect the wildlife, plants, and fragile habitats. Avoid disturbing wildlife, and never leave any litter behind.

Prepare appropriate gear

• Wet suit or quick-dry sports fabrics - The activity will involve dry and wet areas, so wear either a wet suit or quick-dry sports fabrics that are flexible and will help you in your movements. Wear long pants or long sleeves to avoid cuts, as you will encounter barnacles and sharp rocks. 
 Hiking shoes or trainers - Sport sturdy footwear like hiking shoes or boots that can get wet. Trainers with good grip that can navigate slippery rocks are ok for beginner routes. 
 Gloves - you will need gloves that will provide full finger protection from barnacles and sharp rocks
 Watersports helmet - helmet will protect your head while climbing or jumping on slippery and slimy terrain
 Personal Flotation Device (PFD) - a floatation device will provide buoyancy and assist swimming, ensuring safety and preventing fatigue in the water
 Waterproof bag - it is advisable to pack light, get a double strap bag that will protect your things, and be sure it is sturdy and buoyant and can get wet, preferably with a strap so it can stay in place when you're swimming or scrambling

Top beginner coasteering routes in Hong Kong

Tai Tam Bay 
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Tai Tam Bay 

Tai Tam Bay is a picturesque bay in the southeastern part of Hong Kong Island. The bay is surrounded by residential areas, hiking trails, and the Tai Tam Country Park, making it a favoured spot for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. Its shoreline is ideal for coasteering due to its rocky terrain, caves, and cliffs, offering an exhilarating and accessible route for the sport. Sharman has noted that the area provides several exciting obstacles to enjoy. There are also two excellent spots for exciting jumps and invigorating plunges into the water, ensuring a thrilling and enjoyable experience. Depending on your speed and ability, the beginner route can take you around three hours to finish. Some may take longer, depending on how fast they swim and scramble or how many stops they make, especially if they stop to take pictures.

Distance: 3km
Time: 3-3.5 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: This route is best explored during high tide, allowing you to enjoy jumps and deep plunges into the ocean.

Middle Island
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Middle Island

Middle Island is located just off the southern shore of Hong Kong Island, between Deepwater Bay and Repulse Bay. While it serves as the exclusive location for the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC), Middle Island also boasts a serene and inviting sandy beach that is open to the public, and despite its small size, it is a fantastic destination for coasteering. In just a quick two-minute boat ride from Deep Water Bay, you can easily reach the island. However, adventure groups typically opt to swim for five minutes, embarking on the coasteering experience as they traverse the water. The island's impressive rock formations and small caves provide an ideal playground for exploration and adrenaline-pumping coasteering. While there are mandatory swims involved, you have the option to swim slightly further to bypass any challenging scrambling sections. This flexibility ensures that adventurers of varying skill levels can fully enjoy the coasteering experience.

Distance: 2.5km
Time: 2.5 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: Circle the island in a clockwise direction for a more challenging obstacle course. 

Shek O (Shek O to Big Wave Bay)
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Shek O (Shek O to Big Wave Bay)

Shek O and Big Wave Bay are popular destinations renowned for their beautiful beaches. However, the landscapes surrounding these crowded beaches boast coastal features such as rugged rock formations and small caves, making them an ideal location for coasteering enthusiasts. As you journey along the route, you'll even come across remnants of World War II structures near the golf club. The climbing terrain is moderately gentle, with clearly defined sections for accessing and leaving the water. Navigating the terrain and the water is uncomplicated, but it's crucial to remain mindful of the weather and tide conditions, particularly in the Big Wave Bay area, which is renowned for its surfer-friendly waves.

Distance: 3km
Time: 3 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: Bring a snorkelling or diving mask if you want to explore underwater. 

Ap Lei Pai
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Ap Lei Pai

Ap Lei Pai is a small, uninhabited island connected to Ap Lei Chau. The island is a popular destination for climbers, hikers, and nature enthusiasts because of its scenic trails. Additionally, it offers excellent opportunities for coasteering due to its diverse coastal landscape, featuring rocky cliffs, sea caves, and pristine beaches that provide ideal spots for plunging into the water. You can take a short kaito ride from the Ap Lei Chau Ferry Pier to reach the island, or you can take Lei Tung Estate Road and begin with a hike. It's important to note that there are no facilities or amenities available on the island, so be sure to bring water, snacks, and any necessary supplies for your visit.

Distance: 4km
Time: 3.5 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: The area offers numerous hiking trails that provide breathtaking views of the South China Sea and interesting geological formations. Be sure to explore in and out of the coasteering route at different points to fully experience the scenic sites. 

Southwest Lantau Marine Park
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Southwest Lantau Marine Park

The Southwest Lantau Marine Park is situated in the southwestern coastal waters adjacent to Lantau South. The coastal landscape surrounding the park showcases colourful and distinctive rock formations that create a perfect environment for coasteering. The waves in this area are gentle, making navigation relatively easy, while the fascinating rock formations provide exciting challenges and opportunities for scrambling. As a marine park, Southwest Lantau serves as a habitat for a wide range of marine and coastal species. Coasteering in this area offers a unique opportunity to observe and appreciate the park's ecological diversity.

Distance: 4km
Time: 3.5 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: This route is quite a distance from the city, so plan to spend the day exploring the countryside, beaches, and unique villages.

Bluff Island 
Photograph: Courtesy HKOutsider

Bluff Island 

Bluff Island, situated in the Sai Kung Volcanic Rock Region of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, is renowned for its captivating Hexagonal Volcanic Rock Columns. These extraordinary rock formations make it an ideal location for coasteering, offering routes suitable for participants of different skill levels. You can find routes that match your abilities and comfort levels. Expect great spots for scrambling and several cliff-jumping. With comparatively clear water, a lot of fun plunging action can be done here. Access to the island can be obtained either through a private boat or by hiring a speedboat from Sai Kung Pier.

Distance: 2.5km
Time: 2.5 hours
Top tip from HKOutsider: The island's coastal landscape is breathtaking, with stunning views of the ocean, rugged cliffs, and natural rock formations. Make sure to dedicate a day to explore this picturesque island.

