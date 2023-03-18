10 Best outdoor sports in Hong Kong for thrill seekers

Before you go
While these extreme sports can be fun, they also carry a larger risk than your average stroll in the park. Below is a list of things to keep in mind before diving in:
– A lot of these activities require a minimum number of people, so always try to do these with a group of friends that you know and trust. Check out this list of outdoor adventures groups you can join in Hong Kong.
– If you’re planning to go on one of these adventures, do proper research and prepare the equipment needed beforehand as different sports will require different things.
– Many of these gruelling activities will require a basic fitness level, so make sure you’re physically (and mentally) capable to take on the challenge.
– If you’re new to the activity, always listen to the instructors and professionals.