Outdoor adventure groups to join in Hong Kong

For people who want to get started with canyoning, rock climbing, and zip-lining, Hong Kong Rock Climbing Adventure provides professional guides for beginners without experience or those looking for extreme adventures. Founded in 2012 by Gordon Hon, the organisation aims to share the fun and adventure of traversing the outdoors. Gordon and his team of experts learnt guiding technology and skills abroad and are certified for canyoning and rock climbing, so you'll know you'll be in good hands when you book any of their programmes.

Gordon Hon

"Locals only started to go on river trekking before 2012. We were one of the earliest groups to host canyoning, but now more people are heading out for this experience," says Gordon. "It is essential to hire a professional guide to lead you or take a course before heading out for high-risk activities. Join hiking groups so you'll have experienced hikers to look out for your safety," he adds.

To enquire or book an activity, visit hkrca.com or email them via hkrca.info@gmail.com.