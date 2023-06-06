Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

An ultimate guide to the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong 2023

Here's everything you need to know about this traditional holiday

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of our favourite traditional festivals celebrated in Hong Kong – and it’s not just because it’s a public holiday. But aside from getting some carb-action with a variety of rice dumplings and watching dragon boat races, what else do you know about this holiday? From its origin and customs to festivities taking place all across the city, our handy guide will take you through everything there is to know about celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Find out what's happening for the rest of the month with our pick of the best things to see and do in Hong Kong this June.

Things to know about the Dragon Boat Festival

What is the Dragon Boat Festival?
Photograph: Shutterstock

What is the Dragon Boat Festival?

Also known as ‘Tuen Ng Festival’ in Cantonese, the Dragon Boat Festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month (usually late May or early June). It is a public holiday in Hong Kong, where people gather to honour the life and legacy of the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan.

The origin of the Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/David Schroeter

The origin of the Dragon Boat Festival

There are a few legends as to how the Dragon Boat Festival came to be and why it’s celebrated. But the most famous one of all is the story of Qu Yan. A patriotic poet of the Chu State during the Zhou Dynasty, Qu Yuan was exiled from Chu after opposing to form a political alliance with the state of Qin, which was believed to be corrupt. When the state of Chu eventually fell, Qu Yuan drowned himself in the Miluo River out of despair on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month. Upon learning of Qu's death, villagers raced out in boats with paddles and beating drums and threw rice dumplings into the water in an attempt to keep fish and evil spirits away from his body – thus, the custom of eating rice dumplings and dragon boat racing was born.

Show moreLoading animation

Customs and traditions of the Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon boat racing
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dragon boat racing

In Hong Kong, dragon boat racing is the most popular activity during the Dragon Boat Festival (I mean, the clue is in the name). Dating back thousands of years in history, dragon boat racing sees teams comprised of paddlers, a drummer, and a steersperson racing against each other in long, narrow boats. This exciting activity is not just a popular sport in Hong Kong, but also around the world with competitions held in countries such as Singapore, Taiwan, the UK, Australia, and more.

Zongzi/Chinese sticky rice dumpling
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Zongzi/Chinese sticky rice dumpling

It wouldn’t be a true holiday without some festive eats. Eating zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, is a significant custom for the Dragon Boat Festival. Wrapped with bamboo leaves, zongzi are made with glutinous rice stuffed with sweet – usually lotus seed or red bean paste – or savoury fillings such as pork belly, conpoy, beans, and salted egg yolks. Simply steam or boil them and serve with soy sauce or white sugar to enjoy.

Nowadays, there are tons of different variations on zongzi, with restaurants and hotels all rolling out their own version of this traditional festive food. See our list of the best ones to try.

Advertising
Egg-balancing
Photograph: Shutterstock

Egg-balancing

In ancient times, it was believed that balancing an egg on its tip would bring good luck. Folks also thought that the best time to attempt this feat was at noon during the Dragon Boat Festival, which later studies suggested that this is when the gravitational pull between the sun and the earth is strongest – so make sure you fill up that egg tray!

Show moreLoading animation

Dragon Boat Festival events 2023

2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board

2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

After a four-year hiatus, the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races is finally back! Taking place on June 24 and 25, the two-day event will feature a series of races with top dragon boat racing teams from Hong Kong and around the world competing along the waterfront of Tsim Sha Tsui East. There'll be international and local races with Open, Mixed, and Women's Championships, as well as a Youth Championship with teams aged 24 or under, and of course, a Fancy Dress Competition that will get everyone into the festive spirit.

Read more

There'll also be other dragon boat races happening in different parts of the city including Shing Mun River (8.30am), Tai Po Waterfront Park (8am), Tuen Mun Castle Peak Bay (9am), and Stanley Main Beach (8am) on June 22.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.