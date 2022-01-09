Hong Kong
The Legacy House
Photograph: Courtesy The Legacy House

The best Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong

Where to go for a taste of Hong Kong's Cantonese food

Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Fontaine Cheng
This city really does have an impressive variety of global cuisines. Hong Kong's own cuisine, however, is mainly influenced by Cantonese cuisine. A cuisine characterised by its lighter and more natural tasting flavours, along with the traditional, and sometimes laborious, techniques used to create them. So, whether you're looking to sample some comforting classics or enjoy an exquisite Cantonese feast, here are some of the best places to find it in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Not in the mood for Cantonese food? Take a look at our 50 best restaurants in Hong Kong list and get some more inspiration for your next meal.

Above & Beyond
Photograph: Courtesy Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

There’s no point in a restaurant boasting a great sky-high view if it doesn’t have the dishes to match, and Above & Beyond at Hotel Icon doesn’t disappoint. The dim sum here is just heavenly, including a fantastic little baked whole abalone tart with diced chicken. Their signature dishes of crispy chicken, lobster with egg white and black truffles, and Australian M9 wagyu beef cubes stir fry are also must-tries.

Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Offering a unique and modern take on classic Cantonese cuisine, Duddell's is a restaurant that blends art and dining seamlessly. The venue is beautifully dressed and boasts an open-air garden terrace too, while the menu consists of comforting staples including dim sum and larger dishes such as honey-glazed barbecued pork and a double-boiled fish maw, coquito nuts, coconut and chicken soup which is perfect for the winter.

Forum
Photograph: Courtesy Forum

Forum

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 4 of 4

This celebrated two Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant was founded by the city’s ‘Abalone King’ Yeung Koon-yat. Forum puts a luxurious twist on traditional Cantonese cuisine by serving a menu of dishes with abalone as the star. The claypot stewed abalone made with superior broth is how he coined the accolade of abalone expert. Honourable mentions include the braised sea cucumber and goose feet in abalone sauce, baked crab shell, tangerine sweet and sour pork, and stewed bird's nest with white fungus and coconut milk. 

Ho Lee Fook
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lee Fook

Ho Lee Fook

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Helmed by Hong Kong native head chef ArChan Chan, Ho Lee Fook's fusion cuisine is deeply rooted in its love for traditional Cantonese cuisine. The menu is full of some classics including prawn toast, pork and cabbage dumplings, char siu and more. Our favourites, however, include the perfectly cooked local razor clams with vermicelli, aged garlic and soy sauce, and crispy sand ginger three yellow chicken served with a refreshing take on spring onion sauce, among other items that tap into traditional Cantonese cuisine, all the while refining it with modernity and finesse. 

Kin's Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Kin's Kitchen

Kin's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

This family-style restaurant in Wan Chai is popular with those looking for classic Cantonese dishes. The restaurant strikes a fine balance between price, quality, and consistency in their cuisine, with many seemingly simple dishes that actually carry layers of complexity and attention to detail. Must-orders include the soy sauce smoked chicken and fried milk. There are even three different kinds of white rice, which possess different textures and flavour profiles, to choose from.

Lung King Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Lung King Heen

Lung King Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Lung King Heen at the Four Seasons Hong Kong was the first Chinese restaurant in the world to be awarded three Michelin stars and it’s not hard to see why. Chef Chan Yan-tak and his team create the most delicate pieces of dim sum, as well as perfectly steamed seafood dishes, nourishing double-boiled soups, and delicious seasonal ingredients. Award-winning food combined with a stunning view of Victoria Harbour doesn’t get better than this.

Tai Woo Seafood Restaurant
Photograph: Facebook/TaiWooRestaurant

Tai Woo Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

A Guangdong-style seafood restaurant in the heart of Causeway Bay, Tai Woo Seafood Restaurant is popular with the local crowd for morning and lunch yum cha sessions as well as family dinners. It's a straightforward Chinese restaurant that doesn't mess around with all the niceties, and offers good grub at good prices. The service staff is swift and friendly too. Highlights include signatures of steamed garoupa in egg white dish, a fried turnip cake, and South African abalone dish.

The Chairman
Photograph: The Chairman

The Chairman

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

Considered one of the best restaurants in Hong Kong, and Asia, since it took second place in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, The Chairman offers a contemporary take on Cantonese classics. The restaurant also makes use of the best seasonal produce, mostly organic, and no MSG. And if there’s one thing you must try it’s the steamed whole flower crab in aged Shaoxing rice wine and chicken oil, served on top of flat rice noodles which soak up all the aromatics and flavours. 

Man Ho
Photograph: Courtesy Man Ho Chinese Restaurant

Man Ho

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Famed for its elevated Cantonese classic dishes, Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant is a popular venue that has been serving the city’s most discerning foodies for many years, which is no small feat in Hong Kong’s competitive food and beverage industry. The cuisine here, which spans delectable dim sum and the freshest seafood among others, is brilliantly executed, all the while hitting the spot for when you want classic and comforting Cantonese food.

Man Wah
Photograph: Courtesy Man Wah/Calvin Sit

Man Wah

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Sitting on the 25th floor of Mandarin Oriental Hong KongMan Wah offers exquisite cuisine, including dim sum in the day, and it has a Michelin star under its belt too. The menu is filled with dishes that sing the song of Cantonese classics in a refined and understated manner, all the while championing these age-old flavours for a modern palate. Plus, the interior, in elegant dark azure tones with brass elements and Chinese embroidered art panels on the wall, is absolutely gorgeous.

Megan's Kitchen
Photograph: Facebook/MegansKitchen.HK

Megan's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Mostly known for their Hong Kong-style hotpot menu, Megan's Kitchen is a local favourite thanks to its extensive range of quality hotpot ingredients and creative hotpot bases. However, it's also good to note that they have some great Cantonese dishes on offer too. Highlights include a steamed minced beef with mandarin peel, sweet and sour pork, and their signature chicken with rice noodles in sweet soy sauce.

Ming Court
Photograph: Courtesy Ming Court

Ming Court

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Mong Kok

Besides the delectable dim sum, this elegant restaurant in Mong Kok's Cordis hotel is known for its number of Cantonese classics including honey barbecued pork loin, crispy-skin chicken, and a hard-to-find traditional dish of braised pomelo peel with shrimp roe in abalone sauce. The restaurant holds a consistent quality for all their dishes, some of which they have become known to pair some great wines with too, thanks to their Ming Cellar, which carries over 400 wines from over 100 regions.

Rùn
Photograph: Courtesy Rùn

Rùn

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Offering exquisite Cantonese fare, Rùn at The St Regis Hong Kong turns out some fantastically refined, and sometimes contemporary, Chinese dishes. It's no wonder that the restaurant earned its first Michelin star within six months of opening. Much like the luxury hotel that it's housed in, the restaurant is designed by Hong Kong designer André Fu, so you can expect to be sitting in a chic interior. Try the double-boiled conch soup with kelp, goji and abalone, and the barbecued Iberico pork with honey.

Ser Wong Fun
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Ser Wong Fun

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Hailed as one of the greatest and oldest Cantonese restaurants in the city, Ser Wong Fun not only impresses food lovers with its exquisite selection of traditional cuisine and snake soup, but its clay pot rice is equally delicious. Ser Wong Fun has long been acclaimed for its preserved Chinese sausage. Its pig liver sausage and chicken clay pot rice is definitely a must-try during the cold winter months.

Spring Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Spring Moon

Spring Moon

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

The art deco style of this Peninsula hotel venue adds to the elegant atmosphere that this restaurant radiates and complements the quality Chinese food on the menu too. Enjoy authentic Cantonese dishes such as the pan-fried garoupa fillet and the superior bird’s nest and shredded bean curd soup. Fun fact: XO sauce is said to have been invented here in 1986.

T'ang Court
Photograph: Courtesy Tang Court

T'ang Court

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Named after the Golden Age in Chinese history, the T’ang Dynasty, this three-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant is aptly furnished in extravagant burgundy and gold tones to match in The Langham hotel. The extensive menu includes Cantonese classics and signature dishes like stir-fried lobster with spring onions and shallots, Peking duck, and golden-fried stuffed crab claw, as well as the more traditional bird’s nest and abalone dishes too.

The Legacy House
Photograph: Courtesy The Legacy House

The Legacy House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Go to luxury hotel Rosewood and enjoy Cantonese restaurant The Legacy House’s fine cuisine alongside the splendid view of Victoria Dockside. This classy eatery, helmed by Chef Li Chi-wai, celebrates the traditions of this cuisine by cooking up Canton-style ingredients masterfully, allowing the seasonality of fresh ingredients to shine through each dish.

 

Tin Lung Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Tin Lung Heen

Tin Lung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

Incredible dim sum up in the clouds. That’s what you get at this two Michelin-starred eatery 102 floors up The Ritz Carlton in Kowloon. Welcome to the highest Chinese restaurant in the city, which is helmed by chef Paul Lau, who knocks up incredible dim sum creations here like the pan-fried turnip cake with XO chilli sauce, baked oyster tart with black pepper and onions, and baked abalone puff with roasted goose and dried bonito. Expect to dine like an emperor here. 

Yan Toh Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Yan Toh Heen

Yan Toh Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Though the InterContinental is currently closed, one-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Yan Toh Heen remains open. The restaurant features a grand interior, which includes a hand-carved jade corridor and silk screens with floral embroidery. It’s the perfect setting to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious Cantonese dishes, as well as specialty brews selected and prepared by Yan Toh Heen’s very own tea sommelier. Signature dishes include the golden stuffed crab shell and delicately steamed garoupa with mandarin and red dates.

Ying Jee Club
Photograph: Courtesy Ying Jee Club

Ying Jee Club

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Helmed by executive chef Siu Hin-chi, two-Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Ying Jee Club offers a more understated take on classic Cantonese cuisine. Their modern interior makes for great special occasion dining and the menu showcases excellent tasting dishes that are executed with finesse. Must-try dishes include the steamed king prawn with crab coral and the marinated Hua Diao pigeon.

Yung Kee Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Yung Kee

Yung Kee Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Lan Kwai Fong

This perennial favourite, which is best known for its roast goose and Cantonese cuisine delights honours its culinary traditions with an array of classic dishes. Menu highlights, such as signature charcoal roasted goose, smoked pork belly with pine nuts, and roasted pigeon legs with stir-fried pigeon fillet, keep their legions of loyal fans very happy. Yung Kee also reinvents some more traditional recipes including a sea cucumber stuffed with diced garoupa and crispy toast with mixed shrimps and lobster tail to please modern tastes.

