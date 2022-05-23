Hong Kong
Ritz-Carlton's rice dumpling offerings for Dragon Boat Festival 2022
Photograph: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hong KongRitz-Carlton's rice dumpling offerings for Dragon Boat Festival 2022

These are the best rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival 2022

Can’t decide where to buy rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival? We’ve got you covered!

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
With the Dragon Boat festival approaching on June 3, we’re rushing to get our hands on rice dumplings to celebrate the holiday. While not all of us have time to make them at home, we’ve curated a selection of the best rice dumplings on offer, from the classic traditional fillings like salted egg and pork belly, to modern takes, vegetarian options, and even dessert forms.

The legend: The festival is held annually on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month to commemorate the death of Qu Yuan, Chinese poet and minister who drowned himself in the Mi Lo River in protest against corrupt rulers during the Warring States Period. It’s said that local people raced out in their boats to try and retrieve him – hence dragon boat racing – and when they couldn’t find him, they threw bundles of wrapped sticky rice into the river so that fish would leave his body alone. Over numerous generations, the tradition has turned from offering the dumplings to eating them on this day.

Best rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival

Lung King Heen
Photograph: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Lung King Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

In addition to their classic rice dumpling with abalone and conpoy, Four Seasons’ executive Chinese chef Chan Yan Tak and his culinary team at Lung King Heen is offering a gift set ($438) with two new rice dumpling flavours. Inspired by pelted wheat and sweet soup, their glutinous rice dumpling made with pelted wheat, peanuts, lotus seed paste, and osmanthus flower is an innovative take on the classic Chinese dessert. Whereas their savoury rice dumpling sees premium conch, conpoy, and spicy termite mushrooms bring a delightful fragrance with each bite. Lung King Heen’s rice dumpling set is available in the hotel’s eshop.

Read more
Chilli Fagara
Photograph: Courtesy of Chilli Fagara

Chilli Fagara

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Known for their refined flavours of Sichuan spice, Chilli Fagara offers a Dragon Boat Zhongzi ($88) with a mala twist. Taking inspiration from the province of Chongqing, chef Chan Kai-ying infuses flavours of her hometown in the traditional rice dumplings, which include a salted egg yolk, cured Iberico pork with Sichuan spices and mixed beans wrapped together with glutinous rice in bamboo leaves. For purchases above four pieces, receive a complimentary Mandarin Tang-erine sauce made with 10 year aged sun-dried mandarin orange peel and Si-chuan red chillies. Purchase the dumplings for takeaway or delivery from May 25 to June 3 from Chilli Fagara’s website or on Deliveroo.

Read more
Above & Beyond
Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Icon

Above & Beyond

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Unveiling their first ever rice dumplings, executive Chinese chef Wong Chi-Ki from Hotel Icon’s Above & Beyond has created a truffle rice dumpling with Yunnan ham, conpoy and abalone ($288) combined with shiitake mushrooms, pork belly, salted egg yolks, chestnuts, and truffle sauce. For those with a sweet tooth, executive chef Danny Ho (also known as ‘Durian Prince’) joins forces with guest chef, Thai royal chef Oliver Rattanamanee, creating rice dumplings with a whimsical twist. Their rainbow sweet dumplings with durian pandan kaya ($238) are dyed with butterfly pea flower, pandan, and turmeric. Filled with a durian pandan kaya sauce, these treats are as delicious as they are colourful. Sold from now until May 31 (a three day advance order required), purchase your rice dumpling sets from Hotel Icon’s eshop or through gift vouchers available at Above & Beyond’s restaurant.

Read more
Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (Admiralty)
Photograph: Courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (Admiralty)

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

JW Marriott Hotel’s Chinese restaurant Man Ho presents their first rice dumpling release with two different flavours. Elevating the festive treat, their dried abalone glutinous rice dumpling retains traditional Chinese style while including ingredients like South African dried abalone, conpoy, shiitake mushrooms, and other ingredients into glutinous rice seasoned with additive-free Yuan’s soy sauce to add a mellow and smooth savoury flavour. Their red bean glutinous rice dumplings are made without alkaline water to give the Japanese red beans extra chewy texture, paired together with the rich umami flavour of salted egg yolk and seasoned pork belly.  With a 10 percent early bird discount from now to June 3, purchase these rice dumplings on JW Marriott’s website in pairs packaged in an elegant gift box ($488) or in a thermal bag ($388).

Read more
Yat Tung Heen
Photograph: Courtesy of Yat Tung Heen

Yat Tung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Jordan

With an eco-friendly twist, Yat Tung Heen’s rice dumplings come in a rice dumpling-inspired bag designed to look like a bamboo leaf wrapping.Their deluxe whole abalone rice dumpling ($288) is handmade with salted egg yolk, premium dried scallops, dried ham, mushrooms and of course, a whole abalone all fragranced with mung beans. For vegetarians, customers can opt for the plant-based vegetarian rice dumpling ($258) featuringOmniPork and Eight Treasures ingredients like Japanese mushrooms, red kidney beans, chestnuts, peanuts, and lotus seeds that are rich in nutrients. Order your rice dumplings on Yat Tung Heen’s website and pick them up from the restaurant from May 27 to June 3.

Read more
Shangri-La Hotels
Photograph: Courtesy of Island Shangri-La

Shangri-La Hotels

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

This Dragon Boat Festival, Island Shangri-La, Kowloon Shangri-La, and Kerry Hotel are each offering their series of glutinous rice dumplings. Among their highlights, Island Shangri-La’s Summer Palace offers a premium sticky rice dumpling gift set ($928) with quality ingredients like fish maw and 88 month aged Joselito Iberico ham to create an East-meets-West dumpling for the festival. Each set also comes with Summer Palace’s signature abalone sauce and X-O sauce. Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at home with the little ones with Kowloon Shangri-La’s DIY icy dumpling set ($458) from Shang Palace, containing all the materials needed to make your own dumplings in three different flavours – as well as a 3D dragon boat toy!

Kerry Hotel’s Hung Tong brings guests a trio of handcrafted rice dumplings ($288) showcasing flavours across Asia, from salami with cordycep, black garlic chicken with porcini mushrooms, and sweetened red bean with osmanthus, this collection of dumplings will send your taste buds on a culinary exploration!  

Get your rice dumplings from Shangri-La Boutique., If you’re a Shangri-La Circle member, enjoy up to 20 percent savings for any festive treats purchase!

Read more
Check prices
The Peninsula Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy of The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Presenting a feast of gourmet dumplings, the chefs at The Peninsula Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred restaurants are preparing signature dumplings to indulge you and your loved ones. Their premium glutinous rice dumpling ($688) contains pre-seasoned rice with abalone sauce and diced fresh abalone and 30-head dried Middle Eastern abalone, dried scallops, and Yunnan ham. If you want to enjoy Spring Moon’s iconic handmade XO chilli sauce, it’s sold together as a set ($938). Tucking rose wine marinated Hungarian pork inside, the deluxe glutinous rice dumpling ($388) gets a wonderful aroma. The ‘golden twins’ glutinous rice dumpling set ($308) presents a duo of delicious treats – with the lotus seed paste dumpling and a red date paste and lychee variant. These rice dumplings can be purchased individually or as gift sets from now to June 3 at the hotel’s online shop.

Read more
Check prices
Golden Leaf
Photograph: Courtesy of Conrad Hong Kong

Golden Leaf

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Infused with premium ingredients, Golden Leaf from Conrad Hong Kong presents two varieties of rice dumplings for you to savour. Made with tender pork belly, roasted duck, conpoy, salted egg, and mushroom, the savoury deluxe assorted meat rice dumpling ($288) is a hearty creation full of Cantonese flavours. For a sweet alternative, Golden Leaf offers mini sweet rice dumplings ($208 for three) with a mashed lotus seed paste filling. Both traditional dumplings are available at the Conrad Hong Kong’s cake shop by calling 2521 3838. Sign up for Hilton Honors to enjoy an exclusive 15 percent discount on all rice dumpling orders.

Read more
Regal Hotels
Photograph: Courtesy of Regal Hotels

Regal Hotels

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

If you’re vegetarian and want to enjoy rice dumplings, then Regal Hotels has your back. With a health conscious approach to the festival dish, they’ve launched a Regal Supreme vegetarian rice dumpling with porcini and mixed beans ($228), consisting of soy, mung, red kidney, black beans, and black-eyed peas. Luxurious ingredients like whole abalone, fish maw, conch, and Chinese ham can be found in Regal Hotels’ classic varieties of savoury rice dumplings, whereas osmanthus, red bean, and taro paste can be found in their sweet dumplings. Available for purchase from now until June 2, get your rice dumplings individually or as gift sets on Regal Hotels’ online shop.

Read more
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon
  • price 4 of 4

Returning by popular demand with their limited edition deluxe dumplings ($378), The Ritz-Carlton’s savoury dumplings containing abalone, conpoy, and pork are back again for another Dragon Boat Festival. They’re also launching their premium red bean glutinous rice dumpling set ($268), a Shanghainese-style rice dumpling with a red bean filling – and a mandarin peel with red bean paste rice dumpling. Get your rice dumplings from The Ritz-Carlton’s online shop.

Read more
Check prices
Sheraton Tung Chung
Photograph: Courtesy of Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel

Sheraton Tung Chung

  • Hotels
  • Tung Chung

Chef Jacky Chung at Sheraton Tung Chung’s Yue creates a texturally rich yet balanced abalone rice dumpling containing roasted pork belly, salted egg yolk, mushrooms, conpoy, and mung beans ($298). In addition, the restaurant is also offering a sweet version of the Dragon Boat Festival favourite with the sweetened red bean and aged tangerine peel rice dumpling ($168). Enjoy a 20 percent discount for orders between May 13 to June 2 and purchase from Sheraton’s website.

Read more
