With the Dragon Boat festival approaching on June 3, we’re rushing to get our hands on rice dumplings to celebrate the holiday. While not all of us have time to make them at home, we’ve curated a selection of the best rice dumplings on offer, from the classic traditional fillings like salted egg and pork belly, to modern takes, vegetarian options, and even dessert forms.

The legend: The festival is held annually on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month to commemorate the death of Qu Yuan, Chinese poet and minister who drowned himself in the Mi Lo River in protest against corrupt rulers during the Warring States Period. It’s said that local people raced out in their boats to try and retrieve him – hence dragon boat racing – and when they couldn’t find him, they threw bundles of wrapped sticky rice into the river so that fish would leave his body alone. Over numerous generations, the tradition has turned from offering the dumplings to eating them on this day.

