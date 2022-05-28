Hong Kong
Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

10 things you might not know about the Dragon Boat Festival

There’s more to it than just dragon boat racing

Time Out Hong Kong
The annual Dragon Boat Festival is upon us, which means that we’re gearing up our stomachs for a healthy (or unhealthy, we don't judge) amount of rice dumplings. And while many of us celebrate the holiday year after year, there are many things about the festival that most people don't know about. Here are just 10 little fun facts that might surprise you about the Dragon Boat Festival. By Mabel Lui and Kaitlyn Lai

The date doesn’t actually change every year
Photograph: Unsplash/Jisun Han

While the Dragon Boat Festival falls on a different date every year on the Gregorian calendar, the holiday actually occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month every year on the Chinese Lunar New Year calendar. Due to numerous legends and the date’s concurrence with the annual flood period and midsummer, a time when insects and bacteria tend to spread quickly, people considered this day to be a time of misfortune and adopted several customs to ward off bad luck and pray for good fortune.

The sticky rice dumpling didn’t originate with the Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

There are many stories about how rice dumplings, aka zongzi, came about, with the most famous one being Qu Yan's death. However, some argue that this widely known legend is not the true origin. It is said that rice dumplings were originally called jiao shu (jiao = horn, shu = grains, polished rice). In the agricultural society of ancient China, rice placed in cattle horns were used as a sacrifice. As time progressed, the horns were replaced by leaves shaped like horns due to economic reasons – thus, rice dumplings were born.

The festival is listed in the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity after a minor international incident
Photograph: Shutterstock

Prior to South Korea nominating the Gangneung Danoje Festival (a festival also celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month same as China’s Dragon Boat Festival) as an intangible cultural heritage property to Unesco's list, the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival was not formally under Unesco’s protection. South Korea’s move to nominate their own festival in 2005 sparked an uproar amongst the Chinese over the festival's origin. Later in 2009, the Dragon Boat Festival was eventually added to the UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Qu Yuan is not the only person remembered on this day
Photograph: Courtesy cc/flickr/David Schroeter

Despite the popular legend of Qu Yuan, communities around China pay tribute to different people during the Dragon Boat Festival. In Guizhou province and South China, the festival commemorates Wu Zixu, a loyal advisor to the king; Yan Hongwo in Yunnan province is celebrated among the Dai community on the same day. 

What's up with all the dragons?

In Chinese mythology, having control of the dragons gives you the power to control rivers and rainfall, which comes especially handy during the height of summer. Carving dragon heads onto the front of boats is a way to appease the river dragons and to prevent droughts while promising good rainfall for the rice harvest. It is also said that dragon boats were used to scare off any fish that would try to eat the body of Qu Yuan after he drowned himself in the river.

People wear a fragrant sachet to ward off evil
Photograph: Shutterstock

Traditionally, people have worn fragrant sachets to ward off evil on this unfortunate day. Filled with aromatic herbs, these colourful ornaments often feature intricate embroidery to welcome good fortune and a long and healthy life. Outside of the Dragon Boat Festival, these sachets are often used to attract better income. So keep ‘em handy all year round. 

Some form of drinking is always involved
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sure, the dragon boat races, especially the revelry that usually takes place in Stanley, involve plenty of beer-chugging action. But alcohol consumption is very much a traditional custom that is practised during the holiday. When the festival rolls around, people break out the realgar wine, a Chinese cereal wine mixed with powdered realgar (an arsenic sulfide mineral). The concoction is believed to be an effective antidote against mosquitoes, poison, disease, and evil spirits – so take this as an opportunity to drink up!

Dragon boat racing has taken over the world
Photograph: Courtesy Stanley Dragon Boat Association

The only sport celebrated with a public holiday in Hong Kong, dragon boat racing is now an internationally recognized sport. Today, it is practised in more than 50 countries, with an estimated 50 million active dragon boat paddlers in the world!

If you think you've tried every variation of the zhong, think again

There are more than 20 variations of sticky rice dumplings in China alone. While it might take you some time to travel around different regions to sample them all, there are plenty of varieties to try in Hong Kong. You can go for ones with sweet fillings like red bean paste, dates, and melons, or ones with savoury fillings such as salted egg, roast pork, and dried shrimp. Some also offer flavours with a modern twist like truffle sauce, crab meat, and even sweet potato for those looking for a healthier alternative.

You can eat zhongzi in most dim sum restaurants
Photograph: Courtesy The Legacy House

Zhong can be found at many dim sum restaurants in Hong Kong, but you can also sample them at local congee shops around town. If you’re looking to splurge a bit and try something different, head to our list of some of the best rice dumplings to try this year

