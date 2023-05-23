Everything you need to know about the Happy Hong Kong campaign

The Happy Hong Kong Gourmet Marketplace is a massive pop-up market where the public can engage in culinary experiences, learn from cooking demonstrations, watch performances, and more. While two gourmet marketplaces have already taken place in April and May, a third pop-up themed around Asian food and wine will be held on June 3 and 4 at Vessel in Kwun Tong.
Since launching the Happy Hong Kong campaign to boost public morale and consumption, the Hong Kong government has been offering a series of exciting events for the public to partake in, such as providing discounted movie tickets for one day. There’ll be plenty more fun happenings and events throughout the rest of the year, and to keep you in the loop, we’ve gathered all the key information that you need to know. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update this regularly with all the latest information available.
