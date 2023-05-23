Hong Kong
Timeout

harbour chill carnival rendering
Photograph: info.gov.hk

Everything you need to know about the Happy Hong Kong campaign

Stay up to date about events and happenings taking place in the city as part of the campaign

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
Since launching the Happy Hong Kong campaign to boost public morale and consumption, the Hong Kong government has been offering a series of exciting events for the public to partake in, such as providing discounted movie tickets for one day. There’ll be plenty more fun happenings and events throughout the rest of the year, and to keep you in the loop, we’ve gathered all the key information that you need to know. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update this regularly with all the latest information available.

All Happy Hong Kong events and happenings

Happy Hong Kong Gourmet Marketplace
Photograph: info.gov.hk

Happy Hong Kong Gourmet Marketplace

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Kwun Tong

The Happy Hong Kong Gourmet Marketplace is a massive pop-up market where the public can engage in culinary experiences, learn from cooking demonstrations, watch performances, and more. While two gourmet marketplaces have already taken place in April and May, a third pop-up themed around Asian food and wine will be held on June 3 and 4 at Vessel in Kwun Tong.

Read more
2023 Olympic Day & Asian Games Fun Run
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District

2023 Olympic Day & Asian Games Fun Run

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon

Visit West Kowloon Cultural District on June 18 to celebrate the 2023 Olympic Day, an all-day event dedicated to working up a sweat and staying active. Aside from sports demonstrations, mini game booths, and a corner to promote the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games; the full-day event will also hold a 3km individual run and a 1km family fun run throughout the day. If you’d like to take part, apply on Olympic Day’s website before May 31.

Read more
A and F Carnivals

To promote local agricultural and fisheries products, the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department will hold several farmer’s markets from June 22 to January 7 across Hong Kong to showcase fresh produce harvested by local farmers and fishermen, as well as hold various performances, workshops, and game booths. Find the full list of A and F Carnivals on Happy Hong Kong’s website.

Happy Hong Kong Bazaar @ Science Park

From August 4 to 13, the Science Park will hold the Happy Hong Kong Bazaar to showcase innovative technological products and culinary experiences, featuring locally-made tech products, food, supplements, and more. All restaurants within the Science Park will also offer a time-limited Happy Hong Kong meal during the bazaar period.

Find the full list of events taking place on Happy Hong Kong’s website.

