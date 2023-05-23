Everything you need to know about the Happy Hong Kong campaign

Since launching the Happy Hong Kong campaign to boost public morale and consumption, the Hong Kong government has been offering a series of exciting events for the public to partake in, such as providing discounted movie tickets for one day. There’ll be plenty more fun happenings and events throughout the rest of the year, and to keep you in the loop, we’ve gathered all the key information that you need to know. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will update this regularly with all the latest information available.



