Cinemas across Hong Kong to sell $30 movie tickets for one day only

Following a press conference on April 24, the Hong Kong government is set to launch the ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign in efforts to boost public morale and consumption.



To kick things off, prices on movie tickets will be slashed down to only $30 each at cinemas across Hong Kong. Citizens can grab tickets online or at box offices on April 26 from 11am onwards (while stocks last); each person can purchase up to four tickets.



Then, from April 29 to 30, a large-scale gourmet international food market will be taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets for the gourmet food market will be distributed this week at Home Affairs Department buildings across Hong Kong districts on a first-come, first-served basis. Two other food markets are set to take place on May 6 to 7 at Sha Tin Town Hall Plaza and Sha Tin Park, and June 3 to 4 at Vessel in Kwun Tong.



The ‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign will continue to roll out with more events in the coming months, such as Ocean Park’s ‘Chill All Night’ in June, which will allow up to 5,000 guests to enter the park for free on Saturday evenings to watch light shows and live performances; the ‘Harbour Chill Festival’ at Wan Chai Promenade every weekend in July, which will see live music performances taking place on a floating stage on the water; and a cross-cultural football program, where English football league Manchester United’s U16 division will be flying into the city during August to play against Hong Kong’s elite youth players. The government will announce more details about other events at a later stage, so stay tuned to our site for more info to come.



