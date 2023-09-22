Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Forty-Five's National Day celebrations

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  1. Cardinal Point
    Photograph: Courtesy Cardinal Point
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Merchants
    Photograph: Courtesy The Merchants
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Kaen Teppanyaki
    Photograph: Courtesy Kaen Teppanyaki
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Multi-experience space Forty-Five is set to offer guests with a range of sensational experiences to mark the celebratory occasion. Aside from their regular a la carte menu, Shanghainese restaurant The Merchants offers guests an exclusive National Day Fireworks set menu ($1,880 per person) consisting of plates like drunken Kuruma prawns in 25-year Hua Diao wine, as well as bird’s nest with rock sugar. Helmed by head chef Yoshiyuki Sato, Japanese steakhouse Kaen Teppanyaki rolls out a celebratory menu ($2,388 per person) with teppanyaki dishes like josper grilled eel and matsutake claypot rice, surf clam in soy butter, and Kumamoto aka-ushi Wagyu. Finally, rooftop al-fresco bar Cardinal Point will provide sweeping views of Victoria Harbour for guests to catch the fireworks display at 9pm. Customers can choose from four packages (from $6,500 and up) inclusive of tables and drinks.

Details

Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.