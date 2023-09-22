Forty-Five's National Day celebrations

Time Out says

Multi-experience space Forty-Five is set to offer guests with a range of sensational experiences to mark the celebratory occasion. Aside from their regular a la carte menu, Shanghainese restaurant The Merchants offers guests an exclusive National Day Fireworks set menu ($1,880 per person) consisting of plates like drunken Kuruma prawns in 25-year Hua Diao wine, as well as bird’s nest with rock sugar. Helmed by head chef Yoshiyuki Sato, Japanese steakhouse Kaen Teppanyaki rolls out a celebratory menu ($2,388 per person) with teppanyaki dishes like josper grilled eel and matsutake claypot rice, surf clam in soy butter, and Kumamoto aka-ushi Wagyu. Finally, rooftop al-fresco bar Cardinal Point will provide sweeping views of Victoria Harbour for guests to catch the fireworks display at 9pm. Customers can choose from four packages (from $6,500 and up) inclusive of tables and drinks.