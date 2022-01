For friends and family

The general rule of thumb is the more familiar you are to the giftee, the greater the amount you should put in the red packet. Usually, friends and family start from $100 upwards.

For the friendly faces

Remember to show your appreciation to the everyday heroes in your life: doorman, security guard, cleaning staff and the like. A $20 lai see is usually the way to go.

For the regulars

Got a favourite hairdresser or manicurist? A go-to waiter at your regular restaurant or a barista that does your coffee every morning? A $50 packet should do the trick.

For the lackeys

If you’re the boss, gift your dog-tired staff (and even the ones you hate) lai see ranging from $100 to $1,000 depending on the size of the team and how generous you’re feeling. Do it, you frugal bastard.