You’ll find that ‘new year, new me’ is absolutely not a trendy new concept. The Chinese have symbolically gotten rid of the old to make way for the new for centuries now, especially during Chinese New Year. Before the festivities begin, people start thoroughly cleaning their houses from top to bottom – we’re talking about moving furniture to get at the floors and walls, scrubbing down the grout in the bathroom, and even risking their lives wiping the outside of their windows. As you can imagine, this is a bit of an undertaking, so people will usually start spring cleaning at least a week before CNY.

The important thing to remember here is that you should never clean during the first day of Chinese New Year, as this equates to clearing out good fortune. Also, this might not be as applicable in today’s age of Dyson vacuum cleaners, but older Chinese people will tell you to always sweep the floors inwards and never out towards the door. This is to prevent sweeping out any good luck in your household.