Cheers to a five-week culinary fiesta, celebrated both online and offline this year

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival has finally kicked off with events hosted both online and offline. Ranging from masterclasses and auctions to dine-in discounts and online shopping, the festival allows you to indulge in Hong Kong’s best wine and gourmet experiences, whether you’re out and about or in the comfort of your home. For this year, the festival is running for five whole weeks from now until Dec 15, so you have plenty of time to take part in a variety of fun activities.

Three Luca Maroni wines from 1996 are offered by Wine Passions at 40 percent off, plus $50 rebate.

One of the highlights of the festival’s virtual programme is the online wine cellar. Visitors can choose from hundreds of wines and liquors from around the world, and take advantage of 15 weekly special offers, half-price discounts, and a festival-exclusive promotion code. Those looking for premium wines should also join the online auctions held by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits every week from Nov 14 to Dec 11. Each week’s auction will carry a theme, beginning with ‘Mature to Perfection’, which focuses on Bordeaux wines which have been aged for a decade or above. In subsequent auctions, expect affordable wines and spirits, as well as rare finds in the industry.

The Peninsula’s classic afternoon tea

For those who prefer to dine at home, the Gourmet at Home series would be perfect for you and your loved ones. Available for home delivery or pick-up, 30 different menus created by top-tier hotels and restaurants are on offer. Crowd favourites include Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s festival-exclusive afternoon tea set ($372 for two; originally $438), The Peninsula’s classic afternoon tea ($680 for two), and a luxurious three-course Boston lobster set ($756 for two) from L’hotel Nina et Convention Centre’s Café Circles. Customers of the first 50 orders for each menu will get to enjoy free delivery (applicable only if delivery option is available), on top of a complimentary bottle of French wine and a set of six wine glasses.

Vicky Cheng, Executive Chef of VEA

Furthermore, masterclasses will be held every weekend starting from Nov 21. These live classes will be wine-tasting and cooking sessions hosted by over 30 celebrity chefs, wine critics, and sommeliers, including renowned wine critic James Suckling, Executive Chef of one-Michelin-starred VEA Vicky Cheng, among other experts. While these classes will be open to the public for free (including replays), participants of certain masterclasses can also pre-order tasting or cooking kits (from $200) for home delivery, and even interact with the hosts during the sessions for a more immersive experience. Free delivery is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so act quickly!

Last but not least are the festival’s array of dine-in offers, which are available in over 500 restaurants around Hong Kong, including discounted menus at Michelin-starred establishments and street food eateries. Participating restaurants include Épure, Grissini, Ozone, and many more.

For more information on the Wine & Dine Festival, head to their official website here.