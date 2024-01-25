Hong Kong
Fox and the Barber
Photograph: Courtesy Fox and the Barber

The best barbershops for a fresh trim in Hong Kong

Whether you need a trim or a whole new look, here's where to get the best haircuts for men

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Getting a good haircut from a skilled barber or stylist is essential to your overall look, but it's even more important to find one you can trust – what with the sharp weapon so very close to your head. You're also likely to see your barber regularly, so it's best to get one that you like and get along with. Ahead are some of the best barbershops in Hong Kong that will leave you looking fresh and dapper each and every time.

Looking for a pampered experience? Here are the best places to treat yourself to a facial in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's best barbershops

Black Rose Barbershop
Photograph: Courtesy Black Rose Barbershop

Black Rose Barbershop

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

One of TST’s most stylish barbershops, Black Rose offers a comprehensive range of services. Haircuts can come with eyebrow shaping and you can even get your beard trimmed to match your look. You can also pick up grooming products here by the likes of Cheung Leung Kee.

Fox and The Barber
Photograph: Courtesy Fox and The Barber

Fox and The Barber

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Central

For those looking for straightforward clean shaves and classic cuts, Fox and The Barber is a relaxing haven with a clean and understated interior that blends old-school British charm with modern industrial chic design. The service here is laidback but swift and the friendly team will look after your every need.

Handsome Factory
Photograph: Courtesy Handsome Factory

Handsome Factory

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Causeway Bay

Helmed by master barber Argo, Handsome Factory's Causeway Bay branch is hidden in a little cove between Fashion Walk and the World Trade Centre. The barbers here showcase great control with professional haircuts, wet shaves, beard trimming – all while using quality grooming products. Head here if you're after an authentic yet modern barbershop experience.

Sauce Barbershop
Photograph: Courtesy of Sauce

Sauce Barbershop

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Soho

This barbershop and lifestyle concept store has amassed a loyal following since opeing its doors in December 2020. Anyone who walks through the doors of Sauce can trust they are in the capable hands of a team with a many years of experience. Sauce expresses itself in more ways than just barbering, often collaborating with other creatives, local brands, artists, and DJs. No matter your hair (or lack of), you'll leave with a fresh lid and some extra – quite possibly too much – sauce. 

 

Base HK
Photograph: @71cutter

Base HK

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Soho

Formerly known as Selvedge Barbers, Base provides classic services with a contemporary twist, which makes for very cool haircuts and excellent shaves. The team of international barbers also mean that flexibility and diverse expertise can be found here, so you're sure to get the most out of your experience.

The 59 Tattoo and Barber Shop
Photograph: Facebook/the59tattoo

The 59 Tattoo and Barber Shop

  • Shopping
  • Tattoos and piercings
  • Hung Hom

Bringing back rockabilly vibes and pompadour hair-dos to the 852, The 59 Tattoo and Barber Shop is a 50s motorcycle club-inspired store that does everything from rockin’ haircuts to tattoos. There’s no other tattoo parlour quite like this one.

The Mandarin Barber
Photograph: Courtesy The Mandarin Barber

The Mandarin Barber

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Central

Housed within the Mandarin Oriental, this is the OG place for high-end male grooming in Hong Kong, having employed only the very best since opening in 1963. Its interior flirts with a 1930s Shanghai feel and is slightly reminiscent of a private gentlemen’s club. From haircuts to wet shaves to beard trims, getting a fresh look here is definitely a VIP experience.

Too Far East
Photograph: Courtesy Too Far East Barber & Co.

Too Far East

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Central

Too Far East feels modern, open, and bright, but at the same time, ties into a time gone by with its simple furnishings and retro style tiles – mixing old-school barbershop techniques with a stylish interior and attitude. The uniforms also embrace a touch of vintage, honouring the Shanghainese barbers of old Hong Kong. Rest assured that you'll leave with a sharp look thanks to their lineup of pro international barbers.

 

Wah Lai Beauty Parlour
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Wah Lai Beauty Parlour

  • Health and beauty
  • Barbers
  • Ngau Chi Wan

Well over half a century old, this barbershop has been serving the Choi Hung area for generations. The establishment is of the Shanghainese school of barbering and is unashamedly old school. From chairs and decor to some of the equipment used here, a visit to this barbershop will give you a truly traditional haircut experience.

